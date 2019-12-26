123 YEARS AGO
Dec. 24, 1896
It is suggested that on Jan. 1, 1900, a new division of the year into 13 months be substituted. If such a division would be made, the first 12 months would have just 28 days, or four weeks each. The next month would have 29, to make 365 days and one in leap years. A new idea.
Our streets are crowded with teams daily, since sleighing is good. Business is good, too.
The public and Catholic schools will close this evening for the holiday vacation and will reopen on Monday, Jan. 4, 1897.
Waclavek, the shoemaker, opposite the Scott County Bank, has first received a nice large line of warm footwear — boots and shoes.
A large number of our people have been at the courthouse as applicants for naturalization papers and witnesses.
The light falls of snow during the week have made good sleighing again.
D.S. Walsh has been operating his recently patented horse power and jack on a wood saw at his residence. Four horses drive the saw easily with power to sufficiently saw 1 1/2 diameter logs.
Go to Charlie’s Place and buy our presents for Christmas — nice packages of cigars and bottled goods of all kinds, in any quantity.
On Monday, Clerk Witt issued 103 “second papers” and Tuesday and yesterday about half that number. There will be a large number of applicants for citizenship at the next term of court.
Ritschel’s has a fine selection of toys and holiday goods. Dennig’s is giving away chances on a large doll and carriage.
100 YEARS AGO
Dec. 25, 1919
The long cold spell that has continued unbroken even since Thanksgiving was relieved Friday by milder weather — almost a January thaw!
An unusually large cottonwood tree was hauled to the Richter sawmill in Jordan in two 16-foot sections. The base measured six feet and two inches in diameter. Four good horses had all they could do to haul it in. The tree was cut by Gerhard and Bart Fuhrman.
After about two years of inaction, the Jordan Commercial Club is perking up again. Fourteen members met in City Hall Monday night and paid dues and resolved to up membership as it was “be fo’ de wah” to be a fine force for civic pride and progress. The club will also mark the Woodrow Wilson Way road and the Daniel Boone Trail road through the Jordan area.
St. John’s Catholic Church will have a special 5 a.m. Christmas morning service. The chair will sing Aren’s “Exultate Deo Mass in G” accompanied by two zithers, four violins and the church organ. Father Julian will deliver the sermon in German.
At St. Paul’s Lutheran Church services will be in German at 10:30 a.m. and the American Language at 7 p.m. on Christmas Day. On Dec. 28. at 3 p.m. there will be a Christmas Cantata, “The Christ Child,” by Rhys Herbert. A chair from Chaska and four Minneapolis soloists will assist in the performance. No admission, but a silver offering will be accepted.
The Jordan Creamery reports that the 80 cent price for sweet cream was reached Friday. This is the highest price ever paid here.
Buy your hot roasted peanuts at 20 cents per pound, now until Christmas, at J.H. Grams Store in Jordan.
The 6th Decennial Census, taken in 1849, was the first one to cover agriculture statistics, now one of the most important parts of the entire census.
Christ Piere died yesterday at the home of his daughter, Mary Dubbe, in Lydia. He was about 90 years old.
70 YEARS AGO
Dec. 22, 1949
Santa was magnificent last Saturday. The theatre was packed for two presentations of movies. Santa handed out 1,050 free gift bags of candy, fruit and nuts.
Editor’s note: the 1949 Christmas issue of the Jordan Independent was largely made up of ads from more than 40 area businesses.
50 YEARS AGO
Dec. 25, 1969
A new ice skating pond will soon be ready for youth here on the vacant lot, formerly occupied by Simones Lumber Company, across the street from St. John’s parochial school. The pond is being built by the city under the direction of William Sobieck and in cooperation with the Jordan Fire Department. After several sprayings and freezings to form a thick layer of ice, the pond will be ready for use.
Ann Heimkes of Jordan suffered a gashed knee in a truck-car clash at the intersection of Highway 169 and Scott County Road 65 in Sand Creek Township, Saturday afternoon. The driver of the tandem dump truck involved in the accident was Donald Yahnke of Route 1, Jordan. He was not injured. Damage to the truck was estimated to be $300. The Heimkes 1964 Chevrolet was a total loss.
One of the nation’s oldest company names will disappear next month if stockholders of International Milling Company, North America’s largest flour milling, agree to change its name to International Multifood Corp. The 77-year-old Minneapolis firm will submit the new name to stockholders at a special meeting Jan. 16. It was founded at New Prague in 1892 as the New Prague Flouring Mill and was reincorporated as International Milling Company in 1910.
AD: Join us for New Year’s, Wednesday, Dec. 31. Live music, entertainment, hats and noisemakers at Geno’s Tap Room. Smorgasbord being served after midnight.
30 YEARS AGO
Dec. 21, 1989
Jordan Police Chief, Alvin Erickson announced that the approximately $20,000 in stolen goods were taken from a Jordan residence that has been recovered. The span of burglaries took place over the past one and one-half months and has been under investigation for the same amount of time. One adult, Ted Kessling, 18, of Jordan, and four juveniles are involved in the incidents.
Some of the items recovered included a television set, a VCR, guns, clothing, $10,000 to $12,000 in saving bonds, jewelry valued at $7,000 and about $1,000 in currency and coin. The sheriff’s office obtained statements from two juveniles and the adults admitting to burglaries and to where all stolen had been stored.
Lloyd L. Lambrecht, 56, will retire from the U.S. Postal Service Dec. 26, 1989 after serving 30 years, which includes a 3.5 year stint with the U.S. Army in Germany. Lambrecht began his career in 1962 serving as a substitute carrier for Bill Leibbrand on Route 1. He also served as a clerk for three years, then was appointed a regular carrier on Route in the early 1970s.
The Red Cross Bloodmobile was in Jordan on Monday, Dec. 11 and the Jordan community was in a joyful holiday spirit. One-hundred and forty-seven units of blood were collected with only 14 deferrals. The Red Cross wishes to acknowledge the following:
First Time Givers: Lee Kes, Bill Heimkes, Mike Nevins, Norbert Hennen, Beverly Hennes and Dinelle Faber. Six-gallon donor: Monica Pink. Five-gallon: Jerry Langsweirdt and Juliette Hennes. Four-gallon: Ruth Dumar and Wm. Koniarski. Three-gallon: Steve Mitten and Scott Kochlin. Two-gallon: Thomas Klehr and Greg Pekarna. One-gallon: Bernard Gerald, Connie Hennen and Allen Menke. Dorothy Kipp and Catherine Menke are co-chairpersons.