123 YEARS AGO
Jan. 14, 1897
Schaefer’s one-price cash store is having a Money Losing Clearance Inventory Sale. We offer everything in our clothing, shoes and dress goods department at low prices.
The snow on Tuesday has made the sleighing excellent.
Cupid’s work during the past leap year was prolific with 94 couples permitted to wed by legal process of a license. April and October were the “best months” with no weddings in August.
Butcher Arens and Butcher Miller transacted business in the dual cities on Monday.
The Select Orchestra provided music for a ball in New Prague last Saturday evening.
The entertainment at St. John’s Hall on Monday evening was an exhibition of home dramatic and musical talent.
The Belle Plaine School District voted on bonds of $7,000 for erection of a new school house. Jordan should follow their example.
Photographer Colburn is now making cabinet photographs at $1 per dozen at Fouch’s old stand.
Blume Bros have their new feed mill on First Street completed and ready for operation.
Aug. F. Heitkamp has accepted the position of printing photographer for Colburn’s gallery.
Frank Pekarna has purchased a half interest in Henkel’s Meat Market in Glencoe. He has recuperated from the arduous labor of running the market here.
On Saturday at 1 p.m. the teachers of Scott County will meet. The program includes music selections, papers on reading in the grades, how to teach fractions and a query box.
100 YEARS AGO
Jan. 8, 1920
The parochial school building of St. John’s congregation at Union Hall was destroyed by fire Monday afternoon. It was built about 20 years ago and loss is reported at $15,000.
Last Sunday morning was the coldest of the winter to date. The mercury registered as low as 30 below in places, with an average 23 to 25 degrees below zero.
Stockholders of the local Nonpartisan League organization held a meeting at Maerz Opera House, Saturday afternoon, to consider the matter of keeping or discharging the editor. Some of the stunts the editor (successor to Knis) pulled off did not tend to lend dignity to the organization.
The ice harvesting is starting. The ice is about 16 inches thick and of fair quality.
Coaches Joe Grams and Miss Crandall are getting their cohorts ready for the coming basketball season. Eight games are scheduled, four at home. The boys are showing exceedingly well. As far as the girls — well, ask Joe: they will beat anything in sight.
Having bought the Coe saving outfit we are prepared to take on all jobs in town or country. Call tel. N-12 or 68-3. Payne and Kerkow.
Auto travel, which has been fair on the Daniel Boone Trail came to a halt Monday with blizzardous conditions. Sleighing is good.
A public meeting at the Grand Theatre at 8 p.m. on Jan. 14 is being called by N.C. Engler to compete the organization of the New Community Club.
A matinee at 3 p.m. at the Grand Theatre on Jan. 13 is special for children. The three-part bill features a ventriloquist, five reels of moving pictures and the story of the American flag.
Henry Simons Lumber Company received five carloads of coal last week. The largest in the last two years. Three carloads were anthracite.
A great deal of sand is being hauled out of town in sleds this winter. The bulk of it from the gravel mine of John Colling.
School sessions resumed again for all students after a vacation period of two weeks.
70 YEARS AGO
Jan. 12, 1950
Last Thursday was the coldest day so far with 21 degrees below and sub-zero all day with a cold south breeze. Early winter breezes came from the northwest and kept a three-inch blanket of snow on the ground.
Ten rough fish removal crews are about to begin eradication of coy in area lakes — Orchard Lake, Fish Lake, O’Dowd’s Lake, Cedar Lake and Spring Lake.
Jordan High School Basketball team was defeated by Bethlehem Academy 40-28 in the first game of 1950. The Jordan’s “B” team won their seventh consecutive game by winning over Bethlehem Academy 23-15.
Nick’s Direct Service Station in north Jordan is advertising 23.9 cents per regular gas and hi-test ethyl for 24.9 cents.
St. John’s Catholic Church will no longer have pew rentals. The congregation has grown and there are some 30 families “without pews” — all have been rented. It is no longer a major source of income since they now have the envelope collection system.
The KSTP Sunset Valley 20-acre Band will play Saturday evening Jan. 21 for a dance sponsored by the Jolly Busy Bees 4-H Club in the High School Arboretum. Tickets are 15 cents and 25 cents.
Engler Chevrolet and Habegger Ford has quarter page ads for the new 1958 cars. John Stang advertises for the Plymouth and Scott Motors of Prior Lake has the new De Soto. All are now on display in their showrooms.
Current personal property tax list is one and one-half pages (and interesting list of names and people in the area at this time).
The Jordan Independent is appointed by the Prior Lake Municipalities, to be the official paper for the village for the year 1950.
Grocery prices: 40 oz. bottle catsup, 27 cents; 8 oz. baker’s chocolate, 37 cents; 12 oz. can apple juice, 13 cents; bing cherry pie, 12 oz. for 18 cents; 2 lb. box soda crackers, 48 cents.
50 YEARS AGO
Jan. 15, 1969
John B. Mertens of Jordan, who has been a resident of Friendship Manor in Shakopee the past several years, died early Wednesday morning in St. Francis Hospital at Shakopee. He would have been 91 on Jan. 21. Visitation at Strait-Ballard 3 p.m. on Friday with funeral service at 10:30 Saturday at St. John’s.
Graveside services were held Saturday afternoon at St. Patrick’s Cemetery for Jon Karl Sandey, who was born Jan. 9 and loved only a few hours. Rev. Clarence Zlotowski officiated at the service. The infant is survived by his parents and two brothers, Chad and Ray.
Nancy Wagner, Jordan High School senior, is Jordan’s 1970 Betty Crocker Homemaker of Tomorrow. Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Carl Wagner, Nancy was selected on the basis of her score in the homemaking knowledge and attitude test taken by the senior girls on Dec. 2. Nancy is now eligible for one of 102 college scholarships.
A class of 61 children received their first communion in St. John’s the Baptist Catholic Church Sunday morning at 9 o’clock. Rev. George Musial officiated. Seven children received first communion at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joe with Rev. Niemeyer.
The infant son of Mr. and Mrs. Jos. Benko was baptized Sunday afternoon in the Catholic Church of St. John’s the Baptist by Rev. Niemeyer. Leroy Radermacher and Mrs. David Soman were his sponsors. He was named Gregory Joseph.
With all 15 men of the Hubmen varsity seeing action and 11 of them breaking into the scoring column, Jordan pounded Henderson Tuesday evening 90-43. Playing an excellent first half of basketball that saw the Hubmen leading Montgomery 42-12 at halftime. Jordan defeated the Red Birds 76-48 on the home floor last Friday evening.
30 YEARS AGO
Jan. 11, 1990
Open house in honor of Leo Michael’s 90th birthday, Jan. 14, St. John’s Catholic Church basement, Jordan. No gifts please. Given by his children.
The Community Education Development Council will be hosting an all-night skating party Friday night, Jan. 19 at Lagoon Park. The event will start at 8 p.m. and finish at 8 a.m. Sunday morning. Music, bonfires, a hot dog and pop, plus skating will be yours all for $1 per person. Additional pop and hot dogs can be purchased as well as fresh popcorn. All ages are welcome. Get out those old skates, bring your friends and let’s have some fun. The hockey people will be separated from the figure skaters.
Jennifer Baldwin, Paul Dymit, Sarah Herzog, Aaron Klehr and Beth Luce of Jordan High School will be among the nearly 1,300 high school students participating in the Luther College American Vocal Festival Jan. 14 and 15. Students from 270 high schools in five states will take part in this festival.
Retail sales in Jordan experience significant growth between 1982 to 1987, from $9.4 million in 1982 to $16.7 million in 1987 according to U.S. Census Bureau Statistics released by the Metropolitan Council