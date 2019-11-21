123 YEARS AGO
Nov. 19, 1896
A considerable amount of wheat and wool has been hauled into Jordan from around the area owing to the good sleighing and higher prices here.
A free lunch will be served at the Opera House on Thanksgiving evening.
The public schools will have two holidays next week — Thursday and Friday.
Moses and Edelman will have another fur sale as their last was so successful. Don’t miss out on this one!
The school board went to Sauk Rapids to look over a school house recently erected in the city. The school board also is advertising for sealed bids for wood to be delivered.
The boys have been having the pleasure this past week of skating on the ice at the pond. The girls have also enjoyed the health of this invigorating sport.
The raffle on the fur coat and buffalo robe for the benefit of Mrs. Fishbach will be held at Pekarna’s butcher shop on Thanksgiving evening. All persons holding tickets are invited to be present.
It is reported that the Milton Dairy Company of Belle Plaine has been looking over the field in the vicinity of this city for the establishment of a creamery here.
Fire destroyed the large barn of Aug. Wosinek last Wednesday night. The horses got out but the hay, oats and farm tools were lost. It was thought to be “the work” of the tramps.
The young ladies have arranged for a “leap-year carpet rag party” at Concordia Hall tomorrow evening from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Each lady will bring a ball of carpet rags with her name in the middle. Each gentleman will select a ball and his partner. Dancing to the music of Ideal Orchestra. A luncheon will be served at midnight.
Henry Langer’s family is quarantined with their son having diphtheria. The only case in this city.
Butcher Pekarna has disposed of his butcher business at the Fishback Market to Arentz Brothers, two practical butchers, and will take possession in 1897. Frank will engage in farming for a time.
100 YEARS AGO
Nov. 20, 1919
During 1918 there were reported 2,543 deaths from tuberculosis. Twelve of them were in Scott County. Buy Red Cross Christmas Seals and help to “stamp out” this dreaded disease.
Last Tuesday evening saw the largest gathering of boosters and supporters of the Good Seed Association at the Scott County Fair meeting. In 1915 funds were raised to erect fair buildings so as to charge for a mid-winter fair, as it has been several years previous to an autumn fair the past five years.
The handsome new barn of Jos. Carlson in St. Lawrence is now in use. It is 125 feet long and 30 feet wide, well lighted and ventilated. The dairy section is concreted with steel stanchions. It cost close to $9,000.
The weather has changed to milder temperature and the snow melted, the roads slushed up and it became springlike. Bright, mild weather has prevailed.
Go to the Corner Restaurant for hat drinks, homemade pies, lumber, ice cream and fruits. E.S. Giles, proprietor.
The Fred Juergens family recently improved their home in southtown by pulling a hot water heating plant therein.
The high school is to have public literary meeting again. Supt. Pearson is earnest in their efforts to raise the standard of the school. On Tuesday evening, Nov. 25, at the high school assembly, a series of literary programs will be presented. It will be the first public details of the high school students this year. Admission is 10 cents. Come early for a good seat.
While making engine adjustments at the Jordan Sand Company, Leslie Dietrich’s left elbow was injured when a bolt from a wood pulley struck his arm.
70 YEARS AGO
Nov. 17, 1949
On Nov. 25, Jordan citizens will vote to approve or not a four-part bond issue totaling $40,000. First, to better the city’s waterworks for $18,000; second, to improve the sewer system for $2,000; three, street betterment for $10,000; and four, for acquisition of firefighting equipment for $10,000.
Leo L. Brazier of Minneapolis will become the owner of the Jordan Theatre when he takes possession on Dec. 1. Martin Mount was the previous owner buying the theatre from J.J. Schultz.
A trailer-house home from Ralph Pearson, a Jordan commercial teacher, was burned last Sunday. The trailer was on property across the alley south of the school building. It was arson and two boys, 12 and 17, have been caught.
At the meeting of the Good Seed Association and the Jordan Baseball Association a draft of lease for 25 years for baseball was agreed upon. Ground was broken Monday and a crew of men began filling trees in the unused southwest high ground part of the fairgrounds. The circular pavilion will be moved. The baseball field will be enlarged by excavating thousands of yards of earth south and west of the present third-base line.
The junior class play “Coming Round the Mountain” will be presented tomorrow night. It is a novel story of backwoods family of typical hillbilly characters. The cast includes Joan Mueller, Paul Sunder, Roger Burling, JoAnn Wolf, Annabel Lough, Joe Pekarna, Jean Haeferman, Daniel Mertens, Jerry Sunder, Glen Kerkow, Esther Koyle and Mary Sunder.
The American Legion Post 3 is sponsoring a poultry and ham social at the Corner Bar on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 8 p.m.
First snow of the season fell early yesterday morning with about one inch on the ground. There was a temperature of 22 degrees and cloudy skies.
The Hubmen closed their football season on Nov. 4 when they plated an exciting game against Le Sueur, losing 20 to 15.
50 YEARS AGO
Nov. 20, 1969
Two to three inches of snow fell in the area Monday night with temperatures in the teens and low 20s.
The annual meeting of the Cannon Valley Girl Scout Council met at Faribault on Nov. 10. New council board and neighborhood chairmen were elected. Mrs. Francis Lucius of Jordan was elected to be one of the new neighborhood board chairmen.
Monday forenoon Mrs. Curtis Kochlin and Mrs. Frank Betchwars entertained several neighborhood ladies in the Kochlin home with a surprise pink and blue shower and coffee party for Mrs. Kenneth Schneider.
Mrs. John E. Casey, widow of the late editor and publisher of the Jordan Independent, quietly observed her 89th birthday last Sunday, Nov. 16, at her home in Jordan.
The Jordan Swing Band, consisting of Bud Bauer, Jos. Berg, Germanus Kipp and Mrs. Levi Morlock went to Fort Snelling Saturday evening where they rendered music for a private party.
AD: Thanksgiving at Red Owl’s rebellion prices! Turkeys 35 cents a pound, USDA grade A; Wilderness blueberry pie filling, 39 cents per can; Festal pumpkin, two 15 oz cans for 29 cents; Festal canned vegetables, 15.5 oz can, 5 for $1; Red Owl flour, 10 lb bag for 79 cents.
The Hubmen are working hard in preparation for the season opener at Prior Lake, Dec. 2. There are six returning lettermen: Dale Bakken, Ross Jabs, Dave Bendzick, Wayne Gerdes, Kevin Hamer and Daryl Hoffman with Bob Lattrell as their coach.
30 YEARS AGO
Nov. 16, 1989
The 16th annual Ecumenical Thanksgiving Eve service will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 27, starting at 7:30 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Church in Jordan. Everyone in the community is invited to join the members of St. John’s Church, Hope Lutheran Church and Emmanuel United Methodist Church in this worship service.
Jordan firefighters were called to a multiple wood garage (owned by Daniel Wise of Minneapolis) last Thursday, behind the apartment complex east of the high school on Sunset Drive. According to Jordan Fire Department Chief, Bill Busch, the cause of the fire is suspicious. Damages to the garage was very extensive.
AD: Free diabetes screening, Saturday, Nov. 18 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. — Jordan Medical Clinic, 310 Sunset Drive.
Sharon Velishek and Carol Scheffler, chairmen of this year’s Heimatfest, thanked all the sponsors, contributing organizations and citizens for all their support to again make the Heimatfest a success. We are also pleased to announce that we netted $4,200, which was our goal. Next year’s chairperson will be Jack Laughridge.
Lowell Jabs was recently chosen for the 1989 University of Minnesota Waseca, homecoming royal court.
Seventeen Jordan High School senior choir members participated in the 87th annual choral festival held at St. Olaf College, Sunday, Nov. 5. Over 1,200 voices of all ages, provided the mass choir part of the concert. “This was a unique experience for those choral students attending,” commented Donna James, Jordan High School Choir director.
The 1989 Minnesota River Conference football team was named this week. Jordan named three members of the squad team. They are Bryan Colly, Mike Hanzel and Larry Menke. Named to the MRC honorable mention were Boomer Lee, a senior who played halfback and cornerback and Eric Kes, a senior who plated tight end and defensive end.