123 YEARS AGO
July 23, 1896
The democratic caucus was held in Jordan, Dennis Denneen and Jno. Merget tied for second place in the Second Ward. The tie will be settled this morning by casting lots, dueling or some other course prescribed by law.
The American Sign and Advertising Company has been in this city and making some very handsome signs and remodeling old ones. They are clever artists and do neat sign painting.
The Minneapolis and St. Louis Railroad Company have a large force of men raising the high trestle over the track in the southern port of the city, several feet on the southern approach and are grading the street about six feet. This will make the street passable — which has been almost impossible since the trestle was first constructed.
The Jordan Grays (best amateur baseball club) went to Belle Plaine on Sunday and walloped the Belle Plaine team by a score of 15 to 9, and did it with ease and grace.
The boys have begun to play ball. Next Sunday they expect to beat Shakopee. The Grays have purchased neat suits and they have redeemed their good name by winning all recent games. We feel like taking an interest in them.
John Schaefer has purchased the stock of goods of the Schaefer Store. He was born in Jordan 21 years ago and has a “good eye to business.”
The Salvation Army has departed to Waterville where we hope they will do a large amount of good. We feel assured there is an opportunity for somebody to do some good with those boys who threw brick and decaged eggs during the Monday evening service.
100 YEARS AGO
July 24, 1919
Malt will be among the beverages under the prohibition ban after January 16. The Minnesota law prohibiting the sale of malt except in licensed saloons was cited and no saloon will be licensed after that date. Malt will be made lawfully only by druggists for medical purposes.
The 151st Field Artillery Band will be at Schutz and Hilgers Park in Jordan on Saturday, July 26, under the auspices of the Jordan Post of the American Legion. Concerts afternoon or evenings for 25 cents with a dance afterwards. Don’t miss this great event.
The fire department got the steamer out Tuesday and gave it a little exercise to keep it in tune in case of emergencies.
Chas. Kerkow, Jr. has bought the 160-acre farm of his father located in St. Lawrence Township for $19,000. Reinold Kerkow bough the Matt Stocker 80-acre farm in Sand Creek Township for $15,000.
The hum of the threshing machines is being heard throughout the farmland.
Baseball at Smail Field on Sunday, when the Chaska White Diamonds will meet the Jordan team.
A dozen men have been busy stringing two additional wires along the line of the Northwestern Telephone Company. Their work extends from Jordan to Belle Plaine and then on to Le Sueur.
Despite the heavy downpour of rain on Sunday, more than 70 couples enjoyed the dance scheduled for Schutz and Hilgers Park. There was a little a hail but no harm was done. This has been a decidedly wet season to date.
70 YEARS AGO
July 21, 1949
The sixth annual Farm Safety Week campaign begins July 24 through July 30, announced county agent Graham. Farmers are urged to study the hazards and find safe ways of working and living. The theme is elimination of unsafe practices.
The Jordan Cubs lost their game with Le Sueur last Sunday, by a 10 to 6 score.
When the semi-drought was broken Sunday night it was good. It fell gently during the night hours and went into the ground. It has a marvelous effect on all growing vegetation.
Herman Morkrid has entered into a lease with the Jordan VFW for use of the group’s building at Broadway and Water Street. He expects to have a dry cleaning plant with new and modern equipment ready for operation by September 1.
Dame fortune again scowled on the Brewers when they lost a 7 to 1 lead beginning the eighth inning. St. Peter went ahead to win 8 to 7. On Sunday, the team tied Le Sueur 3 to 3 with the game called in the eighth and to be replayed in August.
A new marker is on east Highway 282 where it joins T.H. 13 at the Borchardt crossing. At the western end there is blacktop surfacing for some time. This new state trunk highway has been marked from T.H. 169 through Jordan’s East Gateway.
The store on Water Street vacated by Rogge Millinery is being remodeled by owner Mrs. Morlock for a business to be announced at a later date, clothing and gent’s furnishings.
Fred Riedel informs us of an error — he is the owner of the Broadway Eat Shop, not Ed Hopster as formerly stated. We cheerfully make the correction.
Geo. Joseph and his plastering crew are busy doing reconstruction work at Valley View Hospital. The large frame building is being thoroughly changed into a unit practically independent of the main building.
Farmer William Lucas and his son Wilfred, of Sand Creek Township, installed the first centralized hog plan in Scott County, adapted from University Extension Specialist H.G. Zavoral’s hog sanitation program. Zavoral’s plan consists of a modern, year round hog house, concrete feeding floor and a concrete lane (sidewalk) which gives hogs access to pasture without contact with contaminated ground.
50 YEARS AGO
July 24, 1969
We have just shared, with millions of others, a moment of discovery. The immediate joy of success, the personal feeling of achievement. We were there, not in imagination, but in fact to the everyday miracle of radio and television when Neil Armstrong stepped on the moon!
The portable feed mill belonging to the Scott County Farm Service Co-op Association was almost a total loss from a fire last Saturday afternoon. Mark Skluzacek and Ronald Schmitz, employees of the association, had just finished a job at the Ronald Schmitz Farm and were returning to Jordan when the fire was noticed near the Edmund Deutsch Farm. The Jordan Fire Department extinguished the blaze. The truck is a complete loss except for the mill, which should be replaceable.
Relatives and neighbors gathered at the Lorenz Pauly home on Sunday afternoon to honor Debbie Kron of Cologne at a bridal shower. Miss Kron will be married to Myron Pauly on Aug. 9.
Crazy Days in Jordan is Saturday, July 26. Soap box derby at 10 a.m., sack races at 11 a.m., doll buggy at 1 p.m., costume parade at 2 p.m., water fights at 3 p.m., krazy parade at 7:30 p.m.
The 55th annual Scott County Fair is July 31 through Aug. 3. Free admission to the grounds. Stipe Shows on the midway all four days. Professional wrestling, a popular feature of the county fair last year, will again highlight the four-day event this year.
In the season final on Bar-B-Que Sunday at Belle Plaine, the Tigers came out in the long end of a 6-2 score against the Brewer’s Rod Morlock starting on the mound for Jordan. The Brewers close the season with a 4 and 10 record and hold an outside chance for the playoffs.
30 YEARS AGO
July 20, 1989
Robin Pitschneider, 16, died Friday from injuries she received in the accident which occurred at 1:25 a.m. on July 10. Neither the driver, Nina Anderson, 16, or Robin were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident. A memorial fund has been established for the Pitschneider family.
Joshua Barns, who will be a sixth-grade student this fall at the St. John’s Baptist School received first place honors in both the conservation essay and poster contest at the area IV level of competition. This is the first time a Scott SWCD entree has won first place in both contests. Both the essay and the post have been submitted to the state contest to be judged later this summer.
The Jordan Senior Citizen King and Queen is Ole Olson and Helen Woerdehoff. They were chosen for their outstanding part in community service.
Frances Busch of Jordan has been selected outstanding female senior citizen of Scott County and Ole Olson, of Jordan, is outstanding male citizen of Scott County. Both will be going to the Minnesota Fair on Aug. 13.
Sylvia Doerr, bids farewell as Senior Citizens Center Director, as of July 31, after 11 years.
Ray Joachim from Jordan has been appointed by Gov. Rudy Perpich to the new state gambling board. The Legislature abolished the 13-member charitable gambling board earlier this year and created the gambling control board. It will have six members, plus a state gaming commissioner who has a vote on the board.
Jordan Brewers split four games over the week: Union Hill over Jordan, 5-4; Jordan over Chaska, 13-2; Jordan over Shakopee in a suspended game, 7-5; and Shakopee over Jordan, 11-2. Jordan’s record is now 18-9.