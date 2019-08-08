123 YEARS AGO
Aug. 6, 1896
The threshing machine is abroad in the land. The yields so far reported are a good average.
Apples are now on the market from the local crops. The yield is reported to be very good and the prices correspondingly low.
Agricultural implement dealer Haebegger transacted business in Montgomery on Tuesday.
Come to Lake Tetonka Park on Sunday. A baseball game between Jordan and Shakopee will be at the race track. Later the Waterville and New Prague boys will cross bats. The train leaves Jordan at 8:33 a.m. for $1.05 and will return at 8:30 p.m. The park is Minnesota’s newest and most poplar resort. The Concordia Band of Mankato will give concerts. There will be sailing yachts, steam and row boats and a toboggan slide.
Last Sunday was the feast of Portiuncula and was elaborately observed by the St. John’s Catholic Church. Catholics from the surrounding area attended the services. The ceremonies were very imposing.
The past week’s rains and intense heat has been a source of making Minnesota’s corn crop a bountiful one. Some stalks measuring 13 feet high with very large ears.
The mercury reached 102 degrees on Tuesday.
Four horses in the Linhoff pastures, near Merriam Junction, were killed by lightning on Monday. The lightning struck a barb wire fence and traveled to the horses.
Persons wanting a strictly first-class whiskey for harvest or threshing can get an excellent article (in quantity and quality) at modern prices at my saloon, Wm. Hilgers.
100 YEARS AGO
Aug. 7, 1919
Probably the hardest fought baseball contest of the season was staged in Prior Lake last Sunday when the Prior Lake team copped the game in the ninth inning, winning 5 to 4.
The storm last Wednesday was quite a capful as the old sailors would say. The greatest damages were overturned grain shacks and receiving a good soaking.
Due to an oncoming train at a narrow place, Frank Tritz unavoidably sideswiped the New Store light delivery truck with the Nolden auto yesterday afternoon. Damage was negligible.
Mrs. H.C. Varner entertained the Girls Bicycle Night’n’day Club yesterday afternoon.
The installation of the new dump scales at the upper elevator has progressed. They are also making some changes in the railway track so two cars may be loaded at once.
It rained Sunday night and more moist weather is chronicled. The frequent wetting has made it bad for shock threshing and stacking.
The Henry Simons Lumber Company’s local equipment is being increased by an addition to the coal shed at the railway track.
A new building by Werner Nolden is being constructed. Mr. Nolden bought the brick house barn he has been renting from Geo. Strait for $2,000. Immediately Mr. Nolden began excavating foundation trenches for a permanent material garage building measuring 28 feet by 60 feet. This will be a good location and fine quarters for his thriving garage business.
Well driller R.F. Sachs is at work deepening the old well at city hall property to assure a better city water supply in the future. Mr. Sachs has cased the old well in six-inch pipe to the depth of 136 feet and drilled a six-inch hole in the rock strata beneath. It may be into the Dresbach layer of rock — the same strata as the Minneapolis and St. Louis Railroad deep well reaches, propounded to be the best in the region.
70 YEARS AGO
Aug. 4, 1919
Recent rains have put the biggest corn crop in Minnesota’s and the nation’s history well on the way to realization, a survey revealed on Tuesday. The rain came too late to rescue grain crop from severe drought. Production is 15 percent below in Minnesota.
At the Rudolph Klinkhammer farm in Union Hill, the barn burned to the ground during the rainstorm on Wednesday. It was believed to be stuck by lightning. No livestock was lost.
This past week, Jordan lost to New Prague 6 to 3. On last Sunday Jordan beat Prior Lake 3 to 1. Tonight the Jordan team will be at Le Sueur trying to break the tie game from there weeks ago. Jordan must win in order to stay in the playoffs.
AD: Flowers for sale — gladiolas and seasonal flowers for all occasions. Jos. Spandel, Jordan.
On Thursday of last week Robert Patterson sold his duplex on the corner of Broadway and Second Street to Herman Morkrid, who is establishing a dry cleaning plant in the V.F.W. building on Broadway. Plate glass fronts have been built into the westernmost of there business places in the Morlock building at Broadway and Water Street. It is being prepared for a clothing store. It is where Annie Rogge had a millinery store for about 40 years.
FREE dancing at the Mertz Tap Room on Saturday, Aug. 6. Music by the Jordan Swing Band. Everyone welcome!
Re-opening above Rud’s Drug Store — The Beauty Nook — Sally Biehn and Ethel Montgomery.
For the best in plumbing, fixtures, installations and moderate prices see Jordan Plumbing and Heating, Russ Welch.
The body of Lieut. Ira Beckman, which was buried in Germany for years, will be reburied in Jordan on Saturday, Aug. 6.
50 YEARS AGO
Aug. 7, 1969
A planned mobile home sub-development may be started in Jordan this fall. The development would be located on a 46-acre site across Highway 169 on the Muriel Dols Bowker property on Syndicate Street. The developers, Western Housing Mart Inc., plans to start with about 50 lots and homes this fall and ultimately expand over the next couple of years to 250 homes.
Excavation work started Monday on construction of water and sewer extension in the southwest area of the city. Fox & Weiler of Shakopee is doing the work. The company was awarded the contract at a June council meeting at a bid of $73,858. The Chicago Bridge and Iron Company was awarded the contract for construction of a 300,000 gallon elevated tank or water tower at a bid of $87,430.
Hazel Schmidt died suddenly at home here.
Dairy Champions at the 1969 county fair were: Dick Wermerskirchen, champion showmanship; Dave Will, grand champion dairy animal and reserve dairy showmanship; and Robert Seifert, champion dairy cow.
Marine corporal Peter E. Jackelen, son of Mr. and Mrs. George Jackelen is serving in Vietnam aboard the USS Mount McKninley.
The annual Farm Bureau Picnic will be held at Lagoon Park in Jordan on Sunday, Aug. 10. Bring a dish or two to share, plus your own dishes and silverware. Coffee, milk and ice cream will be provided. Dinner served at noon, followed with games, prizes and softball.
The new high school addition will be completed for the start of the new school year.
John Seifert, a 25-year-old right-hander from Jordan, lost a no-hitter baseball game in Germany. Seifert fanned 9 and gave up 4 walks en route to his no-hitter when in the eighth inning Bob Willis from the Eagle’s team led off the frame with a base on balls, stole second and scored on a throwing error to score the only run by the opposing team. Seifert’s team loses 1-0.
30 YEARS AGO
Aug. 3, 1989
Herbert “Herb” Wagner, 87, of Jordan, passed away Sunday evening, July 30. A former downtown Jordan Hamburger Home Cafe owner and former owner of Wagner’s Supper Club, Wagner was well known throughout the state for his association with the dining business. Funeral services were held at St. John’s Catholic Church in Jordan yesterday.
Sylvia Doer retired as Jordan Senior Citizens Director after serving the position for 11 years. A special program took place at the senior center at the Schule Haus, July 18.
The Congregate Dining in Jordan began June 5, 1974 at the Golden Fox Restaurant located between Jordan and Belle Plaine. On Aug. 12 of the same year the dining site was moved to Ann’s Cafe in Belle Plaine were the meals were served for a little over a year. The program then moved to the Jordan Senior Center just off main street. Meals were catered to the center from South Hennepin Vocational School in Eden Prairie. At the present site, the Schule Haus, meals served officially opened March 23, 1980. Marge Slavicek and Florence Haus shared the cooking for some time. Records kept since 1979 indicate that the program has served 11,000 meals at the present site.
The Brewer’s sixth consecutive 20-win season ends with them finishing the regular sea son by a score of 13-12 over Maple Lake Wednesday night. Jon Beckman and Jerry Chapman each had 3 hits for 5 at-bats. Brewers open playoffs with a score of 10-5 win over Victoria, before the biggest home game of the season. The Brewers put the game away in the seventh inning, when 10 batters came to the plate. Big hitter was Beckman with 3 hits on 4 at-bats.