123 YEARS AGO
Oct. 29, 1896
In traveling through this vicinity we find the 16-to-1 in full. We mean 16 free silver Democrats to 1 goldbug Republican.
Sachs and Krautkremer are putting up windmills on some of the tubular wells around Veselie.
A social time was held at the Kipp residence last Sunday evening.
W.B. Van Vorhis, representing the Acetyline light is at the Merchant’s Hotel to introduce the light in Jordan.
As some of our young men were returning at an early hour from the Ruppert wedding and were near the bank, they heard the burglar alarm, shrill, clear and loud in the frosty air. The moon was high up and throwing long uncertain shadows and the alarm rattled on. As they huddled in a doorway, the men saw a muffled figure halt in front of the bank, try the latch and peer earnestly through the glass front and walk into the rear of the bank.
The party of men went to a nearby home and barricaded the door. In was Policeman Fleisch whom they saw near the bank. It appears the alarm started in some unaccountable manner. Mr. Chas. Schmitt, who occupies a room at the back of the bank never knew of the alarm occurrence until the next morning.
The inclement weather of the past couple of days has slowed business and politics. It rains again this morning.
The sad failure of Wilford and Northway, has brought distress and inconvenience upon many worthy people. We do hope that all will be settled without much loss to the creditors.
100 YEARS AGO
Oct. 31, 1919
At the mass meeting at the Grand Theatre Monday night the discussion dwelt upon a good comprehensive civic organization. The membership of the to-be-formed Jordan Commercial Club will include men, women and children of town and country. Annual membership to be $1 each.
Raymond Lough, captain of Troop No. 6 Farm Boy Cavaliers, gave an afternoon military party to his troop one day during the week, in honor of Cavalier Lawrence Schwingler, retired soldier and A.E.F. veteran.
TEN’SHUN — forward march to Jordan for the Hallowe’en Ball at Maerz Opera House on Friday night, Oct. 31. Music by the Legion Orchestra. Admission $1. Given under the auspices of Robert Patterson Post No. 3 of the American Legion.
NOTICE: I have a message received through the Red Cross for Mr. Willy Wormer and cannot locate him. If he or any acquaintance reads this notice, please contact the Red Cross.
While there were snowflakes earlier this season, the first noticeable snow flurry arrived early Monday morning. The ground was white. It made things look wintry.
The state road between Spring Lake and Fish Lake is being bettered by grading and widening. Six teams, a tractor and a crew of men are on the job.
Don’t forget — The New Edison — “the phonograph with a soul.” Reproduces music and song exactly as rendered. From $120 to $285. C.H. Casey — the Best Place in Scott County.
Dr. A.H. Juni has returned from the service and now has his dental office in Jordan open again.
The Red Cross is in need of workers and funds “to carry on.” You now have an opportunity to renew your memberships which expired on Sept. 1. Have your dollars ready to show you appreciate all they do.
70 YEARS AGO
Oct. 29, 1949
The American Legion Auxiliary promises a fine Halloween celebration. It opens with a parade assembling at the Habegger garage at 6:30 p.m. and going to the Jordan High Auditorium. Three clowns will entertain, movies will be shown and treats given to the children, the party will be over at 9:30 p.m. The children are asked to be in costume: witches, ghosts, skeletons, clowns, scarecrows, pumpkins, bats, owls, cats and goblins.
There will be a Halloween party at Rupperts Bar on Saturday, Oct. 29 with favors and fun. Wear your best costume and get up a party to come.
The first killing frost arrived in this area last Friday morning when the mercury fell to 30 degrees or below. Monday morning saw 20 degrees, enough to shrivel vegetation.
The special baseball committee reported they have studied six sites for the new lighted baseball park in Jordan: J.B. Dols property, East Gateway possibility, Fairgrounds Park, Paul Fuhrman place and Fred Juergens site — all in the city limits — and George Schmidt’s farm southwest of town. A decision is now near, especially if work is to start this fall.
HUBMEN ORACLE: Jordan was handicapped due to the absence of several football players due to injuries. The Montgomery eleven defeated the Hubmen under lights at the Jordan field, 31 to 0.
The homecoming dance was held in the high school gym following the game. The Jordan Swing Band plated for the dance. The Grand March started the evening with Mrs. Morlock playing the Alma Mater.
The sophomore history class has a nice new set of big maps. We are going to bring over cameras and take pictures of them.
50 YEARS AGO
Oct. 30, 1969
During American Education Week, starting Nov. 10, school officials will endeavor to conduct tours throughout the new building addition at the high school. Call the Superintendent of Schools Office and indicate what day, Monday through Friday and at what time you wish to go through the building. For sake of organization, officials ask all requests be made by 4 p.m., Nov. 7.
Jordan firemen were called out at 5:30 Tuesday evening near the Molitor Airstrip in the Lydia area while James Grommesch’s sod truck was on fire. Some damage was done to the machine, but it was not a total loss.
Courthouse news: marriage license issued to John Paul Krajewski, Jordan, and Donna Mae Weckman, also from Jordan.
Members of the Christian Mother Society of St. John’s the Baptist Catholic Parish in Jordan gave their annual showers for the nuns of St. John’s School in the church basement Sunday evening at 8 o’clock. There was local entertainment and a tasty luncheon was served. St. John’s School presently has six nuns and five lay teachers.
Mr. and Mrs. Adam Eischens from New Prague, Mr. and Mrs. Lester Ploen from Stillwater, Mr. and Mrs. James Ploen from Bloomington and Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Busch surprised John P. Nachbar on his 85th birthday and took him to dinner.
A disappointed Montgomery Redbirds bus driver watched with his two bus loads of fans fall to the hands of the Jordan Hubmen 18-16 here last Friday night.This was the first time in 7 years that the Hubmen were able to beat the Redbirds and it was also the first Hubmen win of the season.
30 YEARS AGO
Oct. 26, 1989
The 1989 football season came to a close Tuesday night at the Jordan Hubmen dropped a 20-3 decision to the De La Salle Islanders in the quarterfinals of the section 5B playoffs. The game was played at Benildes St. Margaret’s High School at St. Louis Park. Both teams entered the contest with 5-3 records.
Today’s game also marked the final game for seniors Dan Busch, Jesse Larca, Bryan Cully, Boomer Lee, Paul Schmitz, Eric Janssen, Scott Morris, Larry Menke, Jason Riffenburg, Steve Krzmarwik, Eric Kes, Dan Pletsch, Dave Lark and manager Jay Kroyer.
Women of Hope will sponsor Hope’s Harvest Boutique on Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Hope Lutheran Church. Craft items were donated by members, relatives and friends of Hope. Over 25 crafters will sell dried flower wreaths, wood burning items, home sewing and crocheting and much more. Also a bake sale, food items and beverages.
From the city administrator: I sincerely hope that many of you took the time to attend the A.M. Roof System open house last Friday. Bill Myronvold and his employees are a welcome addition to this community. The city extended congratulations as well as best wishes for the success of A.M. Roof Systems.
Katie Tieben posed with “Bunker,” the Jordan Fire Department mascot dog at the fourth annual Child Safety Fair held Oct. 13. This event was held to celebrate fire prevention week.
After sporing Belle Plaine a 15-point lead, the Jordan Hubmen rallied in the second half to beat the Tigers 44-28 last Wednesday night at Belle Plaine. Belle Plaine came out storming and midway through the second quarter held a 22-7 lead. But Jordan rallied, scoring 37 unanswered points to pull off the victory.