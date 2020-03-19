123 YEARS AGO
March 18, 1897
Yesterday was St. Patrick’s Day — the time for the “wearing of the green.”
A city caucus will be held at City Hall next Thursday at 7:30 p.m. for the purpose of placing nominations of candidates for city offices.
The backbone of winter is limbering up after seven severe storms to its credit.
The Kipp Brothers are arranging to open a separator creamery at Zettel’s old stand as soon as spring opens.
The mayor has requested all property owners adjourning the creek to remove all obstructions to the flow of water. Cut all willows on the creek bed or on the little island in the creek. The “backbone” of our winter was broken by a rain storm yesterday that made water run down the sewers in streams. The March wind is obstinate and spring advances slowly.
Can you blame girls for loving “Rocky Mountain Tea?” It brings bright eyes and rosy cheeks.
100 YEARS AGO
March 11, 1920
Jordan Public School building is damaged by fire. The alarm sounded at 11 a.m. last Sunday. A fire in the roof that entirely ruined the top story of the building. The loss estimate is $40,000. The insurance carried totals of $18,500. Spontaneous combustion is the only way known to explain how it started.
The school was built in 1897; mainly of wood construction and brick walls. The brick walls of the tall ornamental tower are in good condition. The roof is completely destroyed and upper ceilings and partition wall. The broad staircase are ruined and burnt half down. Most of the valuable equipment was on the second story — the chemicals and physical laboratories and a fine library.
Now it is hoped school classes can resume this morning. Four basement rooms at St. John’s will house the high school. Seventh and eighth grades will located in Harmonia Hall. The two upper floors of city hall will be second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth grades. The basement rooms of St. Paul’s will be for primary and first grades. Steps are being taken toward having a new school building ready by next September.
The wintry conditions brought on by the snowstorm March 3 have been remarkable. Snow five or six inches fell and drifted wildly, seven feet high in places. Rural mail carriers did not complete rounds. It was 10 degrees below zero Friday and 5 below on Saturday. It took George Miller five hours to travel 7.5 miles — he tipped over three times, having to shovel out and broke his sleigh. In 50 years hence we can tell how much snow, the frigidity and how long it lasted.
The basketball quints of New Prague and Jordan met for the second time on the Jordan floor. Jordan again proved its supremacy by winning 24-15.
Mrs. Clara Grams has bought H.C. Varner’s interest in Spirit Hill Dairy Farm.
70 YEARS AGO
March 16, 1950
Tuesday saw an expected reduction in price of regular grade automobile gas. The price for regular has held steady at 28 cents per gallon during the winter months. With the reduction of one and one-tenth cents per gallon this week, the price of regular gas is now 26.9 cents per gallon.
In district basketball games, New Prague defeated Montgomery 39-26 to win the championship. In the consolation game St. Peter defeated Jordan 41-35. Playing for Jordan was H. Strait, S. Pekarna, P. Sunder, B. Morkrid, D. Nolden, W. Brandt and J. Buss.
Mudbaden is keeping busy with 26 patients most days. The hitcher is excellently staffed and serves first-rate meals.
“Busy Beavers” is the name of the nearest 4-H Club organized during National 4-H Week — March 4-12 — Joseph Weinberger is president; Roger Busch, vice-president; William Stang, secretary; Donald Nelson, treasurer; Theodore Nelson, reporter.
No definite date has been set for delivery of Jordan’s new fire truck but city officials and the fire laddies are looking for the truck every day now.
The annual spring concert of the Jordan Municipal Band, under the direction of Herbert Dahlman, will be held in the High School Auditorium March 26. They will play 16 numbers in a two-part program.
Special — 2.5 gallon ice cream packed for $3.50. Ice cream pies 35 cents a Gold Spot Dairy.
The annual declamation contest at Jordan High School has 10 entrants. Participants gave readings in oratory and dramatics. Receiving superior ratings, Karen Trost, Skip Strait, Warner Wagner and Doris Lambrecht will go to districts in Le Sueur March 21.
Kasper’s Hall will have a St. Patrick’s Day dance on Friday, March 17. The music is supplied by the Harold Picha Orchestra.
50 YEARS AGO
March 19, 1970
The annual meeting for the Minnesota Valley Elective Cooperative on Saturday, March 21 at the Jordan High School auditorium was announced by Walter Zimmerman, general manager. He will report on the operation of the 7,500 member electric cooperative. Office manager, Don Fradenburgh will present the financial report and administrative assistant Francis Fiebelcorn will make some general remarks.
April 1 will be the 19th decennial census in the United States. Mayor Earl Hedstrom and the city council urge wholehearted cooperation on the part of every family and every individual.
Those who renewed their subscription to the Jordan Independent this week: Henry Eikenbus, Mrs. Edw. Borchardt, Phil Eiden, Neil Eischens, Matt Theis, Wilmer Boettcher, Lester Haus, Lawrence Wick, Arthur Deutsch — all from Jordan.
In the United States there are 69,938 lakes with a total of 21 million acres.
Over 300 attended the annual music recital given by students of Mrs. Henry Morlock last Sunday evening. Awards were given to the following students: Larry Crane, Cheryl Dubbe, Brenda Bohnsack, Janet and Pat Keefe, Norma and Nancy Heinisch, Trudy Dubbe and Mary Jo Pauly.
A benefit will be given for former mayor Elwood Gruel by VFW Post 2854 at the clubroom in Jordan on April 3 at 8:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
For sale or lease, the J & W Standard Station on Highway 169 between Jordan and Belle Plaine. Contact Joseph Pieper.
Through the efforts of the Jordan Commercial Club, in cooperation with the Minnesota Twins, a baseball clinic has been scheduled for Jordan’s Mini-Met stadium in Fairgrounds Park for Friday, May 22 beginning at 6:30 p.m. The clinic will be under the direction of Angelo Guiliani and his two assistants.
30 YEARS AGO
March 15, 1990
Approximately 30 persons attended a public hearing on proposed improvements to Rustle Road, held on Monday, March 12. The proposed improvements under discussion include curb, gutter and asphalt for a segment of Rustle Road, which is now gravel. Estimate cost on the project was placed at $63,000.
Did you know that the ball at the top of the Minnesota State Capital dome is 14.7 inches in diameter, that there are 315 steps from the north entrance of the capital to the top of the dome, and that there are 214 steps from the third floor of the capital to the top of the dome.
The Jordan Hubmen boys basketball team ended a very successful season on Friday night at Gustavus Adolphus College with a 69-62 District 13 third place victory over the Montgomery Redbirds. The victory ended their season with an outstanding 18-3 record, equaling the 1979-80 Hubmen for the top winning percentage of all time. Hanze ended the game with 12 points, giving him 1,189 for the season. Eric Kes paced the Hubmen with 17 points. Cully had 8, Rook 7, Smith 6, Lambrech 3, Busch 5, Schultz 4, Janssen and Harrington 2.
The 1989-90 Minnesota River Conference girls basketball team was named this week. Jordan High School Jaguar Julie Segler was named to the squad. Segler, a senior center, led the squad with an 11-point average per game, totaling 210 points and blocking 96 shots. She also pulled down 153 rebounds. Another Jaguar, senior Jenny Eischens, was named to the honorable mentions all-conference team.