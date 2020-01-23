123 YEARS AGO
Jan. 28, 1897
Wanted: A team of good horses, well-trained and gentle, is wanted by Dr. McCarthy. He is willing to pay good prices for a suitable team. No scrubs or broncos need to be offered.
Cold days came along in due time and we have plenty of snow in this vicinity. Ice is being harvested and the ice houses are getting full.
Our water works system has withstood this week’s cold spell. We can all feel proud of our good system of water works.
Another school meeting to vote on the issue of $7,000 bonds for the erection of a new school building has been called for on Monday evening, Feb. 8. We believe that a school building of which our district will feel proud and the conveniences are unsurpassable can be constructed should that amount be voted in addition to the amount already saved by special tax.
The C.S.P.S. state convention held here was not a pretentious affair. There were 24 delegates present. There are some 15 lodges in the state. Nobody but descendants of Bohemia are eligible for membership.
The Jordan plant of the Wilford and Northway Manufacturing Company recently has been purchased by Mr. John W. George and O.K. Cole. They have formed a partnership name of George and Cole and will continue to manufacture mill machinery as did the former owners. The entire factory will open on Monday and the old employees will return to their old positions.
The County Register of Deeds recorded the sale of four and one-half acres in northeast 1/4 of section 19 in Jordan for $7,650, of Wilford and Northern Company to John W. George.
The pernicious habit of cigarette smoking has become so common with some of our young men and boys. There is first one way to save them — STOP in the sale of cigarettes — close the factories, destroy the habit.
100 YEARS AGO
Jan. 22, 1920
All red-blooded people of Jordan will wrap themselves up warmly, take wife and kiddies and mount the stairway at Maerz Opera House Friday evening at 7:45. Two formidable teams with basketball lore will invade Jordan. Henderson’s boys and girls teams are after our scalps. Tickets are 25 cents and 15 cents — worth the fun.
The great Twin City Auto Show for 1920 will be next week in the Overland building in Midway. The most extensive show west of Chicago.
All winter sports prevail, especially tobogganing, skating and skiing are prime.
Income tax will be due March 15. Get your blanks at any bank or from the county agents.
The personal property tax list of names and amounts assessed for the townships, villages and cities of Scott County is a page and a half of this issue (interesting reading the resident names).
Bernard Rick has his home for sale.
About 10 acres of standing timber, including good saw logs, is for sale by Doyle Brothers on Route 2 in Jordan.
Business is good at Mudbaden — 86 patients were reported there yesterday.
Improvement is the order of the day at George Klemenhagen’s barbershop. The enterprising proprietor has had a basement excavated under the building and is now having his shop connected up with city water and steam heat from the public heating mains. When all is done, congenial George’s popular tonsorial parlor will be modern to the last detail.
Mrs. C.M. Caswel has purchased the Simmons residence at the intersection of Third, Fourth and Mertens Streets for $1,850.
It was 25 degrees below here yesterday.
The winter has been made social and pleasant for groups of families here by going around to their homes on different evenings, when card games and social convention have whiled away the time.
70 YEARS AGO
Jan. 27, 1950
Jordan High School basketball five suffered a stinging defeat at the hands of an alert New Prague team. Final score was 56-33. The B team also were defeated by a taller and faster team with a score of 32-16.
In another basketball game the “Jordan wheels” went to Henderson Sunday and won the town team 82-64. High scores for the wheels were Cal Belden, Gene Schmidt, Vince Pauly and Vern Voigt.
The Minnesota River from Belle Plaine to the Shakopee bridge has been opened to the taking of fish of all kinds in any number and manner — except with seines, nets and explosives. All fish should be for domestic use and not for sale. Fishing will close Feb. 15, 1950.
Charles Morrell saw 27 deer of all sizes in a close herd “picking up their heels” just below his barn on Tuesday last.
Jordan Hubmen checked up their sixth conference victory of the season with a 43-38 defeat over the Le Center five on Friday night. The conference record is six wins and two losses. A wonderful game of ball was played by Paul Sunder, high point man of the evening, with 17 points – seven were free throws. The B team added another victory by defeating Le Center 26-23.
Filler’s Variety Store is having a 9 cent sale — mixing bowls, liner tables, envelopes, men’s socks, boy’s socks and ladies hankies — starts Jan. 26 and ends Feb. 4. Nothing over 9 cents.
The 1950 Chevrolet is offering an automatic shift transmission with the optional Powerglide transmission. See it at Engfer’s Chevrolet.
St. Benedict’s hockey team had a game with Jordan on the local rink on Sunday. They beat the Jordan boys 27-1. St. Benedict’s skating rink is open to the public Monday and Friday evenings. Hockey games are Wednesdays.
Wednesday evening at about 7:45 Jordan Fire Department was called to the home of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Marxen to extinguish a chimney fire. No damage was done.
50 YEARS AGO
Jan. 29, 1970
Jordan’s new 300,000 gallon water tower was finished here last week with the exception of the electrical work and the painting. This work, along with the lettering of the word “Jordan,” will be completed in the near future. The new structure, located atop the hill near Spirit Hill Cemetery, will serve the entire city of Jordan with water, replacing the old well and tank.
After working as a clerk in the Sunder’s Store for nearly 40 years, Ted Smith retires. He started at his job when storekeepers still weighed up prunes, raisins, sugar, potatoes and the like. When overalls still sold for a dollar and men still wore suspenders. When high-button shoes were still in style and mini-skirts weren’t even thought of yet.
The Jordan firemen held their annual meeting in the city hall with 21 members present. Officers chosen for the year were: Werner Wolf, president; Paul Sunder, vice president; Ken Eischens, secretary; Robert Nachbar, secretary-treasurer; Wally Stang, chief; Wilfred Pauly, assistant chief.
A burglary was reported Monday morning at the Minnesota Electric Cooperative warehouse in Jordan. An estimated $1,000 in supplies was reported taken. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case. Another burglary was reported Monday morning at the Bryan Rock Company on Highway 169 between Jordan and Shakopee. An estimated $2,000 in tools and tubing were taken from the premises.
A snowmobile was reported stolen from the Mike Eischens residence Sunday night and on Monday night a snowmobile was stolen from the Al Schwichtenberg residence.
AD: Now opening Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. serving homemade chili, coffee, hamburgers and serving Sammy’s pizza. Take out orders welcome! VFW Club 2854.
The Hubmen chalked up their ninth win of the season by drowning the New Prague Trojans 5-50. Th Hubmen outscored New Prague at the free throw line by a score of 21-4. Bendzick was high scorer for the Hubman with 19 points.
The Jordan Hubmen handed a small bit scrappy, good shooting Le Center wildcats an 80-60 setback last Friday evening. Wayne Gerdes had his best offensive night of the season, scoring 31 points.
30 YEARS AGO
Jan. 25, 1990
Nineteen lots in Haefner’s third addition will be available to Jordan residents for $2,500. Each pending approval by county and state officials.
The council approved a bid of $15,385 fora new pickup for public works. After the addition of a plow, the list was $17,176, but $2,750 was received for sale of the old truck, bringing the actual final purchase cost to $14,426.
Dr. Tom Nordahl, originally from Minneapolis, will join Dr. Stephen L. Hollenback at the Sundance Medical Clinic on Sunset Drive in Jordan. Hollenback of the Jordan medical clinic was elected Queen of Peace Hospital Chief of Staff on Jan. 1. He replaces Dr. Timothy J. Halloran of Belle Plaine and Henderson clinics.
In 1950, Huth’s Grocery Store, local Grehound depot, offered these round trip fares: New York City, $35.65; Portland, Oregon, $61.05; Salt Lake City, Utah, $47.45; and Albuquerque, New Mexico, $42.50. Also in 1950, Leo Brezier, manager of the Jordan Theatre, announced prices of 40 cents for each adult admission, 30 cents for students and 12 cents for 12 and under.
Jordan Hubmen move into first with their win over the Redbirds. The Hubmen boys basketball team kept rolling on Thursday night by beating Montgomery-Lonsdale 55-49. The win coupled with a Belle Plaine loses to Mankato-Loyola, put Jordan in a three-way tie for first place with the Tigers and Loyola. Hanzel was the leading scorer for the Hubmen. Scot Pauly recorded his 94th career win last Saturday at the Mound Tournament, to break a school record held by Jim Yarussa’s of 92 wins.