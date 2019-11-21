123 YEARS AGO
Nov. 26, 1896
Today is Thanksgiving. We join hands to make this country prosperous. Political promises won’t do it. Party principal can’t do it. The people only can succeed in achieving such great acts by joining hands.
New Market News reports: Our schools are progressing well, but the professor ought to do something in the matrimonial line in order to be a complete success.
Wood wanted: Sealed bids will be received by the board of education of the Jordan Public Schools for the delivery of 15 cords of maple wood on or before Jan. 1, 1897. Henry Nicolin, clerk.
Thirty cents for a pair of polished steel clamp skates at Casey’s. We have all sizes.
Agricultural implement dealer Habegger transacted business in Minneapolis on Thursday.
“Butch” Morlock and “Sport” Schafer drove down to St. Paul with a load of poultry on Tuesday.
Prof. Hicks predicts a reactionary storm period for the end of this week and very cold weather all through December. It started in as a genuine fall rain yesterday morning and it continued to fall, making the entire surface very slippery, for it froze as it fell.
The Jordan Mill is shipping out fine car loads of “King’s Best” flour for South Africa this week. The mill has a large trade in that far-off country, but it is exceptional to receive such a large order for this excellent flour as the South Africans usually eat inferior grains.
A number of plans and speculations are being arranged and formulated for extensive building and improvements next spring and summer. We hope all will materialize.
The school board toured the new Sauk Rapids school. It is a 7-room building costing $8,700, heated with steam and well ventilated. Mr. Orff hopes to receive the contract for plans for our new school building.
100 YEARS AGO
Nov. 27, 1919
The Fourteenth Decennial Census is to be taken during January 2020. The first census of the United States was taken in 1790, relating solely to population. The Bureau of Census is part of the Department of Commerce and was established in 1902. The census in 1840 was the first to cover agriculture statistics. The first census in 1790 was a 56-page volume. In 1910 it was 12 volumes of 40,000 pages.
The St. Lawrence Farmer’s Club will meet in Oak Farm Schoolhouse Dec. 3. A box social will be held. Entertainment will be a community sing-a-long, a hat trimming contest, jokes by Wm. Hessing Sr. and a boys surprise.
Plowing was resumed here about with the bright days of last week and it “went good.” The return of freezing weather this week put an end to the work.
All the lakes are frozen over except spots in Spring Lake where the springs are open. Twenty-two degrees of frost this morning and 12 degrees yesterday would seem to indicate the annual freeze-up is here.
The Jordan Farmers Livestock Shipping Association shopped a carload of mixed stock on Monday.
C.A. Miller has completed the basement of his new residence. It is 38 by 26 feet and of good height.
The Thanksgiving bird comes high for today’s dinner — 35 cents per pound and up. Geese, ducks and chicken are also available.
The S.S. Club is the name of a new social organization of a dozen Jordan girls. They will meet at homes of members for socials and entertainment.
Frank Albrecht will sell 100 head of cattle at Wm. Morlock’s Feed Yard from Dec. 1-5.
A residence and five acres near the Omaha Depot is for sale. Inquire Ed Smith at the New Store.
Norman Engler has embellished the Engler Store with two handsome wall electric globes.
A crew trenched up Second Street from Varner to the electric building laying a new 4-inch water main.
The Entre Vous Club is a new ladies social organization.
The Chas. Simon family has moved from Mill Street to the home on the corner of First and Varner formerly owned by Jos. Friedl. The Friedl’s have a new bungalow at Second Street and the bridge.
70 YEARS AGO
Nov. 24, 1949
Steady progress is made by the Minnesota Highway Department survey crew as they work on Highway 169. The survey starts at Gibson’s Corner, near the Scott-Le Sueur County line extending northeast to Belle Plaine they now need to continue through Jordan, Merriam and Shakopee to the Minnesota River.
Work is progressing on the baseball field and the Scott County Fairground is getting a “new look.” New concrete foundations have been laid for six buildings being moved. Lawrence Herder is canvassing the area for money for baseball field night lights.
A demonstration on preparing meat, fruit and vegetables for the freezer will be given on Monday, Nov. 28 at 1 p.m. at the Scott County Farm Bureau Association Warehouse. There will be attendance prizes and a free lunch.
The Hubmen Oracle: Joe Pekarna was given honorable mention on the all-star football team of District B. He played left half-back for the Jordan team. The regular team had Terwedo, Remes and Mickus of New Prague.
The first baseball game will be played against St. Peter next Tuesday. On the team are Jack Buss, Paul Sunder, Joe Pekarna, Jerry Sunder and Melvin Hentges.
Miss Arlene Hensel became the wife of Raymond Jabs in a ceremony at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church on Nov. 21.
Stock in the Jordan Baseball Association Inc will soon go on sale as approved by the JBA at a special meeting. Funds will be used in the building of the enlarged baseball diamond in Fairgrounds Park and completing plans for the night-lighting facilities. Officers have to sell $15,000 worth of stock in order to bring the program to completion.
Trial jurors had been called for duty beginning Dec. 5. Petit jurors from Jordan are Bernadette Allman, Loraine Deutsch and Rosalia Jaeger of Jordan.
50 YEARS AGO
Nov. 27, 1969
The infant son of Mr. and Mrs. Clifford Klehr was baptized Sunday afternoon in St. John the Baptist Church by Rev. Roger Niemeyer, O.F.M. He was named Eric Paul. Loann Busch and Richard Klehr were his sponsors.
Also, the infant son of Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Pieper was baptized Sunday in St. John’s Catholic Church by Rev. Roger Niemeyer. His sponsors were Mrs. Oliver Busch and James Wermerskirchen.
Twenty-five children arrived at the St. Joe School, 3.5 miles east of Jordan, on Monday to begin the first winter head start program. Attending this first time head start program were children from Jordan, Belle Plaine and the New Prague areas.
Actual helicopter emergency medical service will begin in early December for the counties of Ramsey, Hennepin, Dakota, Washington, Carver, Wright and Scott. For the first four months this will involve flying a paramedic man by helicopter to the scene of a highway accident, but will not include helicopter transportation for the injured persons.
Beginning March 1970 and for the following 12 months, and if the paramedicman, in his judgement feels a victim should be moved immediately, the helicopter will fly the victim to a designated metropolitan hospital that has qualified for participation in the helicopter program.
30 YEARS AGO
Nov. 23, 1989
Stay off the Mill Pond, ice isn’t safe!
Wally Stang’s position on the city council for ward II was vacated in Sept. for reason of his moving out of the ward. It has been filled by Barry Ullman. His term will expire in 1991. Ullman moved to Jordan in 1970 and has worked for Theradyne since 1975. He also served as a member of the planning commission. Barry said “I think there are many things that can be done to make Jordan a better place.”
A “Holiday Tour of Homes” will be featured in the Jordan community on Saturday, Dec. 2. Seen homes will be open to tour. The JHS all-night graduation party committee is sponsoring this event as a fundraiser. Homes included in the tour package are those of Warren and Linda Voigt, Barb McNamara, Owen and Diane Kragthorpe, Bill and Anne Heimkes, John and Renne Frederickson, Mark and Gail Kragthorpe and Daryl and Sue Hoffman. Tickets for this event are $5 and are available at the Family Scissor Hut, Suds Seller, Geno’s and city hall.
Approximately 55% of people living in Scott, Carver and Dakota counties rate the quality of education is “very satisfactory.” Comparatively only 40% of Ramsey County residents, 45% of Hennepin County and 47% of Anoka and Washington County residents.
Scott, Carver and Dakota counties also rate their county higher than other counties in emergency services, and in police protection. Eighty-two percent of Scott, Carver and Dakota residents said they were very satisfied with the protection. Only 79% Ramsey residents, 74% of Hennepin residents and 66% of Anoka and Washington counties.
On the other hand, residents of Scott, Carver and Dakota counties are much less satisfied with transportation, the least appealing aspect for living in the Twin City area. The survey of 1,000 adult residents of the seven-count metro area was conducted by Frank Magid Associates, Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
The 1989 MRC volleyball team was announced last week. Jordan placed one member of the Jaguars, Sarah Langsweirdt, on the team. Named to the honorable mention team was junior hitter, Jenny Malz.