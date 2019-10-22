The 2019 National 4-H Week was Oct. 6-12 this year, and while there were no events hosted by the Scott County 4-H Chapter, local 4-H youth has been busy year-round exemplifying the theme of National 4-H Week: “Inspire Kids to Do.”
Scott County 4-H would like to highlight the experiences that 4‑H can offer young people in a series of photos taken over the course of the past year.
In 2019, Scott County 4-H youth were busy on the farm, at the county fair in Jordan, at the Minnesota State Fair, learning skills at local businesses and volunteering at area schools to inspire fellow students.