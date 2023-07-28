The Scott County Law Library will be hosting two legal clinics in August.
The clinics will be on Aug. 9 from 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. and Aug. 25 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. There is no cost, but registration is required. Those interested in scheduling a 30-minute appointment can call the law library at 952-496-8713 or by going to the law library website at www.scottlib.org/law. All clinics will be held at the law library which is in the Justice Center at the Scott County Government Center: 200 4th Avenue W, Shakopee, MN, 55379.