Two benefit baseball games for Mary "Sunder" Feltmann raised nearly $15,000 for the Jordanite's fight against cancer, with more donations yet to be counted the day after the games, Brad Busch told the Jordan Independent.
The Jordan Millers and Alers faced off against the Apple Valley A's in two games on July 26 to raise funds for Feltmann, who has been diagnosed with a rare blood cancer, according to the event flyer. Admission was free, and all proceeds from concessions went to the fundraiser as well, Busch said.
The Millers defeated the A's the first game, and the A's rallied during hte second to defeat the Alers. Mayor Mike Franklin threw the first pitch of the game.