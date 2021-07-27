Two benefit baseball games for Mary "Sunder" Feltmann raised $10,780 for the Jordanite's fight against cancer, Feltmann told the Jordan Independent.
The Jordan Millers and Alers faced off against the Apple Valley A's in two games on July 26 to raise funds for Feltmann, who has been diagnosed with a rare blood cancer, according to the event flyer. Admission was free, and all proceeds from concessions went to the fundraiser as well, organizer Brad Busch said.
The Millers defeated the A's the first game, and the A's rallied during the second to defeat the Alers.
This story was updated on July 8 to correct the amount raised in the fundraiser. It is $10,780, not nearly $15,000.