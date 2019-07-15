A nationally recognized, nonprofit summer enrichment camp program is coming to the New Prague Middle School next week.
Using hands-on activities, Camp Invention promotes science, technology, engineering and mathematics learning; builds confidence, leadership, perseverance, resourcefulness and problem-solving skills; and encourages entrepreneurship — in a fun and engaging environment.
The camp is for students grades K-6, and runs from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 22-26 at New Prague Middle School.
Different hands-on activities are provided by a series of four programs: Innovation Force, Deep Sea Mystery, Farm Tech and DIY Orbot.
In Innovation Force, campers team up to battle the evil Plagiarizer, a supervillain who is out to steal the world’s greatest ideas. As children create a device to retrieve the stolen ideas, they learn about the importance of intellectual property and the U.S. patent system.
The children will also embark on a Deep Sea Mystery, where join an underwater research adventure to dig up fossils. Using lessons and advice from National Inventors Hall of Fame inductees, they invent island-survival tools and underwater equipment.
In the Farm Tech program, campers are put in charge of managing their own farm as they learn the basics of running a business. With the assistance of the Bot-ANN-E robot, they learn fundamental coding techniques to maximize their time and profits. Children also are introduced to DNA syntheses, where they perform their own mock experiment to check the health of their newly purchased livestock.
The children will explore frequency, circuit boards, motors and gears as part of the DIY Orbot program, where they use real tools to reverse engineer a remote-control robot. Throughout the week, campers will adapt their DIY Orbot to perform increasingly challenging tasks.
To register for Camp Invention, visit www.invent.org/camp.