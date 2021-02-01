Carver-Scott Master Gardeners classes

Join the Carver-Scott County Master Gardeners for a series of online webinar classes beginning Feb. 3. 

 Photo by Kenan Kitchen on Unsplash

The Carver-Scott County Master Gardeners will host a free "Webinar Wednesday" gardening class series, beginning this month. 

From Feb. 3 through April 7, area residents can attend classes centered around topics like perennials for shade, growing herbs, nature that heals, trees, small space gardening, starting seeds indoors, beginning vegetable gardening and growing a pizza garden. 

The classes run from 6:30-7:30 p.m. While they are free, registration is required. 

For more information and to register visit carverscottmastergardeners.com

