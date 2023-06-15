The parking lot at the Community Education and Recreation Center will be closed until mid-August while the parking lot is expanded.
Work began on June 5 to expand and the district expects that the parking lot will reopen in August. Currently, the CERC lot is only 39 spaces including two accessible parking spaces, and hasn’t changed much in the seven-and-half years the building has been open. The new design will double the number of parking spaces, both regular and accessible, as well as add a new drop-off/pick-up lane for after-school programming.
During construction, CERC visitors will be able to park in the middle school parking lot. Additionally, temporary accessible parking will be available at the back of the CERC with accessible access to the building through Door 3 during regular summer hours and fob hours. The main entrance will be open throughout the project.
Parking will be available at the high school and elementary school lots in addition to the middle school. Access to those lots will be limited when seal coating and repair of the high school parking lots takes place and when the sidewalk in front of the high school is replaced during the summer. Further information on those closures will be shared closer to those closures.
The district is funding these projects through an abatement bond. This process, including public notices and hearings, occurred last summer and was separate from the 2023 bond referendum. This abatement bond can only be used for improving community access to buildings and is tax neutral.