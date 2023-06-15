CERC Lot Closure Detour

Map of the CERC and Middle School area. Visitors can park at the Middle School during CERC parking lot renovations or in the back of the building for accessible parking and access to the building.

 Courtesy photo / Jordan Public Schools

The parking lot at the Community Education and Recreation Center will be closed until mid-August while the parking lot is expanded.

Work began on June 5 to expand and the district expects that the parking lot will reopen in August. Currently, the CERC lot is only 39 spaces including two accessible parking spaces, and hasn’t changed much in the seven-and-half years the building has been open. The new design will double the number of parking spaces, both regular and accessible, as well as add a new drop-off/pick-up lane for after-school programming.

