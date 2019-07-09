Every two seconds someone in the United States needs blood. Help save lives by contributing one hour of your time to donate blood at St. John’s Church in Jordan on July 17.
Those who donate blood will automatically be entered into a drawing for the chance to win a trip for four to Cedar Point amusement park in Ohio or Knott’s Berry Farm in California. Travel, hotel and park admission costs are all included.
The community blood drive runs from 12:30-6:30 p.m. at the gathering room in St. John’s Church at 313 E. Second Street in Jordan. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-REDCROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org.