Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen announced the commencement of the 2019 Law Enforcement Scholarship Program in a news release Tuesday.
This year, the Minnesota Sheriff's Association scholarship fund will award up to 15 $600 scholarships. These scholarships are made possible by the coordinated efforts of Minnesota's 87 sheriffs.
"I would like to encourage law enforcement students from Scott County to take advantage of this scholarship opportunity to aid in their education," Hennen said.
The MSA recognizes the importance of pre-entry training for people considering a career in law enforcement and that some students need outside help in meeting the costs of such training, even though they excel academically.
Scholarships are only available to students currently enrolled in one of the following three categories and have completed at least one year of the two-year program or two years of a four-year program:
- Mandated POST skills program.
- in their second year of a two-year law enforcement program.
- in their third or fourth year of a four-year college criminal justice program.
Application forms and a statement of procedures are available at www.mnsheriffs.org and at local county sheriff’s offices. Those interested should submit completed applications to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office by Oct. 18 via mail or in-person at 301 Fuller St. S., Shakopee.
Scholarship awards will be announced by Dec. 28.