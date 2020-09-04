Signup is now open to request the free mail-out literacy packets for preschool and early elementary from the Scott County Library, according to a news release.
Preschool early literacy packets contain a booklet with songs, rhymes, and early literacy activities that support the development of pre-reading and kindergarten readiness skills. These packets will also contain at least one book. Early literacy packets are tailored to four age groups: birth-12 months, 12-24 months, 2-3 years, and 4-5 years.
The Reading Boost packet supports literacy development in beginning readers (first and second grades) or older readers that require extra practice; this packet contains a parent guide, literacy activities, a child-friendly activity booklet, and incentives to keep a child motivated to keep reading and engaging in targeted literacy activities. The Reading Boost Packet supports but does not replace a school reading curriculum, the release said.
Complete the form online at bit.ly/SCLPacket or by calling the library at 952-496-8050. Requests submitted before Sept. 12 will arrive by mail in mid-September. For more information, visit www.scottlib.org or call your library.