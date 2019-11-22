Bunny rabbit
Reina Vourlos’ award-winning bunny, Skye, greeted visitors from atop the 4-H table. Vourlos is a 4-H member and senior at Jordan High School.

 Photo by Michael Strasburg

Parents who are looking for positive opportunities for their children to learn and grow are welcome to join Scott County 4-H for Family Discover Days, held on the first Saturday of each month for students grades K-6. Staff and volunteers lead age-appropriate projects while giving youth ideas on how to explore their interests and the various projects they can participate in with 4-H.

The next Family Discovery Day is Dec. 7 at the Scott County Extension Office in Jordan, with a food and nutrition theme. Project time will run from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. After projects wrap up, stick around for a short family Q&A. Bring questions about 4-H enrollment, clubs, projects, fair registration or anything else you can think of. A parent or adult must accompany youth to participate.

Register youth in advance by calling Michelle at 952-492-5379 or emailing mhesse@umn.edu. There is a $5 fee to help cover the cost of supplies. If cost is a barrier, please contact Sarah Odendahl, 4-H

Extension Educator, at 952-492-5384 or sodendah@umn.edu.

