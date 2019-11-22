Parents who are looking for positive opportunities for their children to learn and grow are welcome to join Scott County 4-H for Family Discover Days, held on the first Saturday of each month for students grades K-6. Staff and volunteers lead age-appropriate projects while giving youth ideas on how to explore their interests and the various projects they can participate in with 4-H.
The next Family Discovery Day is Dec. 7 at the Scott County Extension Office in Jordan, with a food and nutrition theme. Project time will run from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. After projects wrap up, stick around for a short family Q&A. Bring questions about 4-H enrollment, clubs, projects, fair registration or anything else you can think of. A parent or adult must accompany youth to participate.
Register youth in advance by calling Michelle at 952-492-5379 or emailing mhesse@umn.edu. There is a $5 fee to help cover the cost of supplies. If cost is a barrier, please contact Sarah Odendahl, 4-H
Extension Educator, at 952-492-5384 or sodendah@umn.edu.