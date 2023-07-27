Highway 169 will be reduced to one lane between Highway 25 and Highway 19 southwest of Belle Plaine as the Minnesota Department of Transportation improves safety and drainage on Highway 169.
The project starts July 31 with lane closures until Sept. 1. Crews will be adding J-turns, removing median crossings and adding cable median barriers. Work begins at the Blakeley Trail intersection and work its way down Highway 169 through fall. According to a MNDOT press release, the creation of these J-turn intersections, or reduced conflict intersections, will prevent high-risk traffic movements and unsafe left turns onto Highway 169.