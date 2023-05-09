Highway 21 in Jordan will be closed at Sawmill Road and County Road 66 starting June 12.
The intersection will be closed until the end of September as the Minnesota Department of Transportation, Scott County and Jordan work to reconstruct the intersection into a roundabout. Motorists will be detoured away from the intersection via Highways 169, 282, 13 and 19.
Sawmill Road residents take a very circuitous route around the intersection to get into Jordan as the main entrance will be closed. MNDOT said they are hoping to have at least one lane for movement of traffic for the neighborhood at the intersection open before the entire project is finished, but it’s too early to know the timing.
When the project is completed, left turns will be safer and traffic slower. Additional grade work will be done to make the intersection less steep than it is currently. As part of this project, trail and pedestrian connections will be added along County Road 66 and to the Sand Creek Dog Park.