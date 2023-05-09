Sawmill Roundabout Detour

The MnDOT detour of the roundabout project. The official detour goes around Jordan via Belle Plaine and New Prague on state and U.S. highways.

 Image courtesy of the city of Jordan

Highway 21 in Jordan will be closed at Sawmill Road and County Road 66 starting June 12.

The intersection will be closed until the end of September as the Minnesota Department of Transportation, Scott County and Jordan work to reconstruct the intersection into a roundabout. Motorists will be detoured away from the intersection via Highways 169, 282, 13 and 19.

Tags

Events