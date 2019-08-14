The City of Jordan announces the opening of Grassmann Park this week, where the highly anticipated Challenge Course by Gametime is located.
The park is the first of it's kind, offering a pro and a youth challenge course in the same location. The official date for the grand opening event will be on Saturday, Aug. 17 from 10 a.m. to noon.
The unique design and equipment in the park provides opportunities for all ages to compete and experience the challenge simultaneously. The park is an obstacle course destination, designed with elements of the popular televised American Ninja Warrior races that are used to encourage children and families to be more active outdoors together. The course is timed and utilizes an app by Gametime which allows users to record and compare their personal times with others around the country.
The ninja-themed grand opening event will have free tacos for the first 100 visitors, which will be supplied by local catering company All-in-One Delia’s Authentic Home Flavor. Special guest Leif Sundberg, otherwise known as the “Swedish Ninja” from the television show American Ninja Warrior, will also be in attendance.
There will be opportunities for all age groups to use and compete on the course, and the fastest times in each age bracket will be awarded prizes.