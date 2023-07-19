Beaumont Bluffs development from NE

The intersection of Aberdeen Avenue, Sunset Drive, and Beaumont Bluffs Boulevard, the northeast corner of the Beaumont Bluffs development

 Photo by Matthew Voigt

The Jordan City Council has approved the supplemental environmental assessment worksheet and grading permit for the Beaumont Bluffs development.

The city council approved both the findings of the supplemental EAW and the grading permit for the Beaumont Bluffs development on the southwest side of town. The changes to the grading plan did not in themselves require an EAW to be done, but the council wanted the public to be able to comment on the proposed increase in truck traffic related to the project.

