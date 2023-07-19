The Jordan City Council has approved the supplemental environmental assessment worksheet and grading permit for the Beaumont Bluffs development.
The city council approved both the findings of the supplemental EAW and the grading permit for the Beaumont Bluffs development on the southwest side of town. The changes to the grading plan did not in themselves require an EAW to be done, but the council wanted the public to be able to comment on the proposed increase in truck traffic related to the project.
There were no resident comments, but Scott County and several government agencies did supply testimony. The agencies did not find any issues with the proposed changes to the site’s grading plans but did note that hauling routes would need to be adjusted due to construction in the surrounding area over the next several years.
Under the conditions of the permit, there can only be 13 round trips per hour between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. and trucks have to stay on designated routes. These trips will line up with the development’s proposed phasing and will be hauled out the southwest corner of the side down County Road 66.
The developer also is paying additional money toward the park dedication fund. This represents the resource cost of the material being hauled; similar to a mining or gravel tax. This isn’t considered a mining operation as the city codes treat it like a building permit, not a mining operation.