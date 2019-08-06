The Jordan High School Class of 2009 will host a 10-year reunion on Saturday, Sept. 7, during Heimatfest in Lagoon Park, at 5:30 p.m.
The reunion will be held near the park gazebo at 5:30 p.m. It will begin with a welcome speech from Danny Lewis. Families are welcome to join.
Some members of the Class of 2009 will also be at the car cruise and street dance on Friday night. For more information, call Rachel (Elke) Larivee at 952-923-8974 or visit the Facebook page, "Jordan High School Class of '09."