The Jordan Area Food Shelf will host an open house at their new location at 312 Water Street on Friday, Oct. 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 12 from 12:30-2 p.m.
Early this year, the food shelf purchased the building that previously housed the Tree of Life Church on Water Street. The food shelf was closed in April as volunteers spruced up the new building and moved their store of food.
For more than a decade, food shelf volunteers made a small, 19th century building work as their base of operations. In July, the new Jordan Area Food Shelf building opened with more of a grocery store experience with aisles of food, fresh vegetables and a refrigerated section to peruse.
All members of the public are welcome to come and tour the food shelf Friday and Saturday.