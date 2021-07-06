The Jordan Friends of the Library will hold a book sale this week.
The book sale, held at the Jordan Public Library, 275 Creek Lane South, will run the following dates and times:
- 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday, July 8
- 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, July 9
- 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, July 10
The cost is 50 centes/book or $7 a bag. Those who bring in a toiletry or food item for the Jordan Area Food Shelf will receive $1 off their purchase.
Bring your reusable grocery-sized bag and receive $1 off the bag price.
All proceeds go toward funding programs and resources for the Jordan Public Library.