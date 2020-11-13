The Jordaness Lions and the Jordan Lions Club have announced the winners of their jointly-sponsored Peace Poster Contest at Jordan Middle School.
This year's theme was "peace through service."
This year's first place winners were:
- Jaylee Lavar; Jordaness Lions
- Sofia Brazil; Jordan Lions
Additional winners were:
- Austin Olsen
- Gwenna Crosman
- Molly Church
Honorable mentions include Evan Rosholt, Catherine Beach, Samantha Shaughness, Citlali Arciniega, Rayna Berry and Phillip Nikunen.
All of the winners have received cash prizes.
Dawn Benko and Jerry Langsweirdt chaired the project.