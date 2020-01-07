The Jordan Legion held its annual oratorical contest on Dec. 19.
Freshmen through senior students were encouraged to participate with the possibility of a national scholarship of $15,000 as the ultimate prize, according to information submitted to the paper by the organization.
The students prepared a personal view of what the country's Constitution means to them with a 10 minute limit on the speech. They were also challenged to speak on one of four possible amendments which are chosen at random the night of the speech.
The winner of the local contest will compete in the district competition and follow up with an appearance at the state contest. The state winner may fly off to national finals in Indianapolis to compete for a $20,000 prize.
Local winners in the contest were Rachel Carlson, third place; Sofia Hawkins, second place; and Jamie Jablonsky first place. The legion donated $50 to third place, $75 to second place and the first place winner received $150.
Jablonsky will head to the district competition in Le Center on Jan. 10 at the Le Center Legion Hall.
The contest is open to all students at the high school and all are encouraged to participate next year.