The Jordan Police Department responded to the following calls March 13-20. The Independent does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Domestic: Officers responded to the 300 block of 4th Street West for an in-progress domestic dispute with alleged physical assault. Officers spoke with all parties inside the home and determined no crime had occurred. Officers recommended separation for the evening. A boy left to stay at a different residence.
Welfare check: An officer received a call for a welfare check. The officer arrived and made contact with the subject listed. The woman said she forgot about her check in and was spending time with friends. Officers advised the woman to check in with her program. Officer contacted the caller and advised on findings.
Drug: An officer received a call for a traffic complaint. Officer located and stopped vehicle. Officers then noticed items consistent with drug use in the vehicle. Vehicle was searched and additional items were located. Case is under investigation.
Accident: An officer was called for a two vehicle crash at the 2nd Street West and Creek Lane roundabout. The officer arrived and assisted with information exchange. Photos were taken and uploaded to AXON and a Minnesota Crash Report was completed and uploaded. No injuries were reported with the crash.
Medical: An officer was dispatched to the 100 block of Valley Green Park for a medical emergency. A woman reported having difficulty standing up and requested to go to the hospital. The officer arrived and assisted Jordan Fire and Ridgeview EMS. Ridgeview transported the woman to Saint Francis Regional Medical Center.
Harassment: An officer received information from a woman about a man who was following her and was driving past her place of employment multiple times. The officer was unable to locate the suspect. The woman was advised to call 911 when the man is observed following her.
Missing person: Officers responded to a report for a student who had exited a bus and attempted to run away. Officers located the student and transported her back to the school. Due to statements made to the officers, the student was placed on a health and safety hold and transported to Saint Francis Regional Medical Center.
Suspicious activity: Officers responded to the 200 block of Valley Green Park for a report of a possible burglary. A woman stated she heard her window open and saw a man outside of it. She then saw four men in Hi-Vis sweatshirts in the street. Officer checked the area and did not see any people that matched the description provided. Officer checked alongside the home where the woman alleged the man had tried to open her window and did not observe any footprints or signs of any disturbed ground or snow. The woman was advised to call back if she sees them again.