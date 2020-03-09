Frandsen Bank & Trust awarded six Minnesota high schools and their communities a #FrandsenForward grant at last weekend’s Minnesota boys’ high school hockey tournament. Frandsen Bank partners with 45TV to sponsor the program that kicked off last fall, according to a news release from the organization.
The #FrandsenForward grants are designed to assist high schools having an increasing need to help students reach their education goals and prepare for the future. The grant application asked teachers, school staff or administration, or students to describe a specific project that would best enhance their high school’s education or athletic programs as well as their community
Jordan Public Schools was awarded $2,500, the release said.
“The Frandsen Forward program ties in nicely with Frandsen Bank’s core value of supporting our communities and extends it to the entire state of Minnesota," Frandsen Financial Corporation CEO Chuck Mausbach said in a statement. "We were overwhelmed with the number of applications we received and it was a tough job to narrow it down to just six winners. I want to congratulate all of the winners, but I also want to thank all the schools that took the time to apply this year, and I would encourage them to do the same next year.”
Other recipients included Dawson-Boyd Public Schools, $5,000; Park Center High School, $5,000; East Grand Forks Senior High School, $2,500; Kasson-Mantorville High School, $2,500; and Tri-City United High School, $2,500.