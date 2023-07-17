The city of Jordan has received an award for continued participation in the Minnesota GreenStep Cities program, the city announced.
The award honors Jordan for being a step four and five member of the program. The city has been participating in the program since 2015 and was the first city in Scott County to join the program. Since joining the program, the city has continued to make progress and is now at the highest level of the program.
The program encourages cities to take sustainability measures to reduce their carbon footprint and effects on the environment. Things such as LED street lights, residents and businesses participating in energy saving programs, the city’s tree canopy, and access to fresh food all contribute to Jordan’s ranking.
Jordan is one of 146 participating cities and tribal nations in Minnesota. The GreenStep program was started in 2010 with the goal to honor, challenge and reward cities for being green. Councilors Amanda Schuh and Sandra Johnson, along with City Administrator Tom Nikunen, accepted the award, which includes a certification and a wood block with the year received.