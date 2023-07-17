Jordan GreenStep Award 2023

Councilor Amanda Schuh, City Administrator Tom Nikunen and Councilor Sandra Johnson accepting the city's GreenStep award for 2023

 Courtesy photo / City of Jordan

The city of Jordan has received an award for continued participation in the Minnesota GreenStep Cities program, the city announced.

The award honors Jordan for being a step four and five member of the program. The city has been participating in the program since 2015 and was the first city in Scott County to join the program. Since joining the program, the city has continued to make progress and is now at the highest level of the program.

