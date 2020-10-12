A Jordan resident has received a Distinguished Alumni Award from Bemidji State University.
Dahlen, who graduated from the university in 2004, was named the 2020 Young Alumni Award recipient.
Dahlen is the chief revenue officer at Foodsby, a food-delivery platform based in Minneapolis, according to information from BSU. Foodsby, founded in 2012, is an online marketplace that allows customers to order food from their favorite local restaurants and have it delivered to their homes, apartments or offices.
Dahlen competed for the BSU women’s track and field team while earning degrees in sports management and business administration, according to information from BSU. She later earned a master’s degree in athletic administration from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and a master’s degree in business administration from the Thunderbird School of Global Administration.
Before taking on her current role with Foodsby, she served as the general manager of global digital sales innovation for Microsoft from 2015 to 2019 and vice president of global inside sales and business development at Infor in New York City.
Dahlen lives in Jordan with her husband, Nick, and their four children.