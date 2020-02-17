Jamie Jablonsky

 Submitted photo

On Feb. 1, Jamie Jablonsky, a senior at Jordan High School, competed against candidates from Legion Posts throughout the 3rd District that ranges from Forest Lake to Red Wing.

In a contest that included the past year's winner, Jablonsky's speech on the Constitution and one of its amendments given without notes was selected.

Jablonsky received a scholarship award of $1,200 from the District. She will go on to compete at the state level in Anoka on Feb. 29.

Jablonsky was sponsored by Jordan Legion Post 3. 

