On Feb. 1, Jamie Jablonsky, a senior at Jordan High School, competed against candidates from Legion Posts throughout the 3rd District that ranges from Forest Lake to Red Wing.
In a contest that included the past year's winner, Jablonsky's speech on the Constitution and one of its amendments given without notes was selected.
Jablonsky received a scholarship award of $1,200 from the District. She will go on to compete at the state level in Anoka on Feb. 29.
Jablonsky was sponsored by Jordan Legion Post 3.