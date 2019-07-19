Make a positive impact on crime and support the community by participating in Night to Unite with the Jordan Police Department on Tuesday, Aug. 6 from 6-9 p.m.
The annual event was developed to bring awareness to crime prevention and local law enforcement efforts, strengthen neighborhood spirit and police community partnerships and send a message to criminals letting them know that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.
Block captains are responsible for organizing a block party on the night of the event. Block parties can be as small or large as the captains can manage and are typically a potluck or an inexpensive cookout promoting neighborhood spirit.
If you are interested in coordinating a block party there are three ways to do so: either visit www.tinyurl.com/2019JPD-N2U, contact Officer Angie Otto by email at AOtto@jordanmn.gov or call the Jordan Police Department at 952-492-2009 during regular business hours.
Registration is required for visits from the Jordan Police Department, Jordan Fire Department, Ridgeview Ambulance Services and city officials. The registration deadline is Friday, July 26.