Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen announced last month the commencement of the Law Enforcement Scholarship Program for 2020.
The Minnesota Sheriff’s Association Board of Directors has established a scholarship fund awarding up to 15 $600 scholarships for this year. These scholarships are due to the coordinated efforts of the 87 sheriffs of the State of Minnesota, according to a news release.
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office and members of the MSA recognize the importance of pre-entry training for people considering law enforcement as their career choice, and that some students need outside help in meeting the costs of such training, even though they excel academically, the release said.
“I would like to encourage law enforcement students from Scott County to take advantage of this scholarship opportunity to aid in their education," Hennen said in a statement.
Scholarships are only available to students currently enrolled in one of the following three categories and have completed at least one year of the two-year program or two years of a four year program:
- Mandated POST Skills Program.
- In their second year of a two-year law enforcement program.
- In their third or fourth year of a four-year college criminal justice program.
Application forms and a statement of procedures are available on the MSA website, www.mnsheriffs.org, and at the student’s local county sheriff’s office.
Scholarship awards will be announced by Dec. 28.
Applicants should submit completed applications to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office by Oct. 16 via mail or in-person at 301 Fuller St. S., Shakopee.