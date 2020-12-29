Jordan, St. Lawrence Township and Sand Creek Township residents can now recycle their organics for free at the recently-opened household organics and yard waste drop-off site in Jordan.
Things like food scraps, food-soiled and non-recyclable paper and other items like coffee grounds and tea filters all qualify as household organics, which make up about one-fourth of the garbage we throw away each week, according to the City of Jordan's website.
Only leaves and grass qualify as yard waste — branches and twigs won't be accepted at the drop-off site.
For Jordan residents who make at least two drop-offs per month, access to both the organics and yard waste site is free. For those who would only like to drop off yard waste, it's a $5 charge each month you use the service.
The combine site is located in the Police Department parking lot, 705 Syndicate St.
For information on how to sign up, visit the city's website, bit.ly/34PAB4b.