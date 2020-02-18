The Democratic-Farmer-Labor and Republican parties have announced the locations of their precinct caucuses, where party members can stake out positions, choose delegates for party conventions and otherwise participate in the political process.
Precinct caucuses are party-run events and are scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25. Participants must live in the precinct and generally agree with a given party's stances, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State.
- Senate District 55 Democratic-Farmer-Labor members: Hidden Oaks Middle School, 15855 Fish Point Road SE, Prior Lake. Contact Bryan Casey at mndflou55chair@gmail.com if you will attend.
- Scott County District 55 GOP members: Jordan High School, 600 Sunset Drive, Jordan. More information can be found at scottcountygop.com.