A Ridgeview Ambulance service will soon be stationed in Jordan, but it will rely on local support for staffing needs.
On Aug. 19, Ridgeview Medical Center reached an agreement with city officials to operate a Basic Life Support ambulance from the Jordan Fire Department station beginning in spring 2020 to enhance life-saving support for community residents.
According to Darel Radde, director of Ridgeview Ambulance, there are approximately 400 ambulance calls per year in Jordan. Currently, the nearest Ridgeview ambulance, an Advanced Life Support ambulance, is stationed in and dispatched from Belle Plaine.
Through the new partnership, the Jordan-based ambulance and responders will arrive first to emergency calls and administer necessary medical care.
"We have a great relationship with city leadership and the Jordan Fire Department, and will provide education, ongoing training and other support to local Emergency Medical Technicians and volunteer to ensure a high quality of service and staff competency," Radde said.
Under the terms of the agreement, EMTs will become Ridgeview employees and the city of Jordan will subsidize the wages and other start-up costs.
"We will meet with interested fire department members and other community volunteers in the coming weeks, and are actively recruiting additional people to serve as trained EMTs," Radde said.
The success of the program relies on the ability to generate enough interest from the community to provide enough EMTs to cover shifts and respond to calls. If there are not enough EMTs, the city and Ridgeview will discontinue the program.
An EMT is a person who is trained to give emergency medical care at the scene of an accident or in an ambulance. According to Radde, to provide sufficient coverage, the program needs 12 to 16 on-call EMTs in the community to meet the shared partnership goals, with each EMT serving on call between 40 and 60 hours each month. The more people that are in the program, the better the ability to provide the city officials' desired 24/7 coverage in Jordan.
Training will be provided for those who are not EMT certified but willing to obtain the certification. EMTs are paid an on-call wage and an hourly wage when responding to calls.
EMTs are required to:
- Be at least 21 years of age
- Certified as an EMT for the state of Minnesota, or willingness to obtain certification
- Hold a valid Class D driver's license and a good driving record
- Live or work in the community (within five miles of the Jordan Fire Department station)
- Certified in AHA basic life support, or willingness to obtain certification
- Successful completion of a job interview and pre-employment screening
EMT ongoing requirements include:
- Maintain EMT/CPR certification
- Maintain Ridgeview Ambulance continuing education requirements
- Maintain a favorable driving record
For information about the city of Jordan and Ridgeview partnership or opportunities to serve as a Ridgeview EMT in Jordan, please contact City Administrator Tom Nikunen at tnikunen@jordanmn.gov or 952-492-7934; or contact Darel Radde, Director of Ridgeview Ambulance, at darel.radde@ridgeviewmedical.org or 952-777-5513.
The application deadline is Wednesday, Sept. 25.