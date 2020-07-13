Beginning Monday, July 20, all Scott County Library locations will reopen with limited express services, according to a news release from the county.
Library customers may visit the library during express sService hours to browse for items, collect their holds, use WiFi, and interact with staff.
Other services, including curbside pickup and computer use, will continue to be available by appointment only. Customers can make appointments by calling their library, visiting the library website at www.scottlib.org, or by downloading the Scott County Library mobile app, Scott Lib (MN), in their app store, the release said.
Visitors should expect a modified experience when they visit their library. Spaces have been changed to encourage social distancing and minimize opportunities for spreading COVID-19. The library asks visitors to limit their visits to 30 minutes.
Other important safety measures will be in place. Face masks will be required for all visitors over the age of 2. Staff will also be wearing masks, the release said. The library will also increase the frequency of cleaning and encourage customers to use self-service opportunities.
The Library encourages customers to visit their website at www.scottlib.org to view a detailed list of Frequently Asked Questions about reopening. Customers may also call their library with questions:
- Belle Plaine Library: 952-873-6767.
- Jordan Library: 952-496-8050.
- Elko New Market Library: 952-496-8030.
- New Prague Library: 952-496-8026.
- Prior Lake Library: 952-447-3375.
- Savage Library: 952-707-1770.
- Shakopee Library: 952-233-9590.
- Scott County Law Library: 952-496-8713.