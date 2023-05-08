The Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans, partnering with Scott County and the Scott County Law Library, is hosting a free legal clinic for low-income veterans.

The clinic will be on June 1 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at American Legion Post 2, 1266 1st Ave. E., Shakopee. MACV staff, county veteran service officers, attorneys and child support officers will be there to provide assistance. The clinic does not have a cost, nor is preregistration required.

