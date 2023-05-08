The Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans, partnering with Scott County and the Scott County Law Library, is hosting a free legal clinic for low-income veterans.
The clinic will be on June 1 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at American Legion Post 2, 1266 1st Ave. E., Shakopee. MACV staff, county veteran service officers, attorneys and child support officers will be there to provide assistance. The clinic does not have a cost, nor is preregistration required.
The event is a combination of a traditional legal clinic and a social service expo. The event will have information and representatives for veteran services provided by MACV and Scott County. Veterans will be able to receive guidance and assistance from things ranging from housing, benefits, debt collection, expungement, family law and taxation.
For more information, contact the MACV Vetlaw program at 651–200-4750.
The Law Library also has other legal clinics throughout May and June for family and criminal law. Those clinics require registration and will be at the law library, located inside the courthouse at the Scott County Government Center. More information can be found on the law library website www.scottlib.org/778/Law-Library, by emailing lawlibrary@co.scott.mn.us or calling the law library at 952-496-8713