Reserve Deputy Michael Fatland received the Minnesota Sheriffs’ Association Sheriff’s Volunteer of the Year Award on Dec. 19, according to a news release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office.
The award was presented during the 134th Annual MSA Winter Conference and Awards Banquet held in Alexandria.
This award is presented to a civilian who volunteers their time in support of the Office of Sheriff and community performing in such a manner that is far and above the average over a sustained period of time, the release said.
Fatland was sworn in as a reserve deputy sheriff by Sheriff Bill Nevin in 2000. Since that time, he has logged roughly 7,000 volunteer hours for our office, working nights, weekends, and holidays, performing every duty assigned to our reserve staff members, the release said.
“I am proud to have Reserve Deputy Fatland on our team alongside all of our amazing volunteers that take pride in providing public safety to our community,” said Sheriff Luke Hennen.