The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for the 2020 Citizens’ Academy.
Participants in the 2020 Citizens’ Academy will get an inside look at the work the sheriff's office does. Participants will interact with deputies as they explain the role of law enforcement in local communities, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. Topics will range from SWAT, patrol, investigations, court security, digital forensics, recreational safety, civil service, the office's crime analyst, the Southwest Metro Drug Task Force, K9 units and more. Sessions will include a tour of the jail and the 911 dispatch center.
“The Scott County Sheriff’s Office continuously strives to enhance the relationship between our Deputies and the community,” said Sheriff Luke Hennen. “The Citizens Academy allows our office a safe, fun, and interesting way to strengthen our partnership with the community by offering participants the ability to gain perspective on the many challenges faced by local law enforcement.”
The Citizens’ Academy is a six-week program that begins on Monday, Feb. 3 and runs from 6-9:30 p.m. Applicants must be 16 years of age or older (participants ages 16 and 17 can attend but must be accompanied by a parent/guardian) and live, work or attend school in Scott County. Participants must agree to allow the sheriff's office to run a criminal background check to ensure the safety and security of participants, sheriff's office personnel and the public. A criminal record does not necessarily disqualify an applicant. Participants should plan to attend all or most of the sessions.
Class size is limited. Applications must be received by Jan. 14.
For further information or to complete an application, visit bit.ly/2Yf16LTunder or contact Sgt. Bob Ryan at 952-496-8410 or rryan@co.scott.mn.us.