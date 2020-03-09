The Scott County Sheriff’s Office will offer a one-day, hands-on ATV safety training class, with certified instructors, for kids ages 10 to 15 next month.
The training will be held at the Minnesota Horse and Hunt Club, 2920 220th St. E., Prior Lake, from 3-7 p.m. April 19. The training is taught by recreational safety deputies and includes topics like basic ATV operation, protecting the environment, common ATV parts and controls, Minnesota rules and laws, responsible ATV riding skills for trail riding, and practicing/demonstrating skills on an ATV course, a news release from the sheriff’s office said.
Minnesota state law requires all ATV operators born after July 1, 1987 and OHM riders under the age of 16 to complete an approved safety course before riding on public lands. This half-day class fulfills the second part of the state requirements for ATV certification. Prior to attending the Hands-on ATV Safety Training, participants must complete the Minnesota ATV Safety Education Course online at www.ATVcourse.com.
“The most important part of an enjoyable ATV riding experience begins with being safe and knowing the lawsm — especially when it comes to our young, new riders,” said Sheriff Luke Hennen.
Participants can register online at bit.ly/2VWZvvf.
ATVs will be provided and attendees may also bring their own ATVs (must be size appropriate for participant). Participants will be responsible for bringing the appropriate clothing depending on weather, including an approved helmet. Space is limited to 25 participants and a parent or guardian will need to sign a consent form.
For more information about ATV safety training requirements and for safety training classes at other locations, visit the Minnesota DNR website.
Contact Recreational Safety Deputy Edwinson at jedwinson@co.scott.mn.us or 952-496-8316 with any questions.