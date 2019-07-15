Be the guest of Generations Theatre Company’s this weekend for a dazzling stage production of the Disney classic, “Beauty and the Beast.”
The Broadway musical will be performed by Generations Theatre Company at New Prague High July 19, 20, 26 and 27 at 7:30 p.m., with 2 p.m. matinee shows on July 21 and 28.
The production features local performers from Jordan, Belle Plaine, New Prague and Shakopee.
Tickets are available for purchase at the door one hour before showtime or by contacting generationtickets@gmail.com. Admission is $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors.