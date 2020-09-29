Area residents are invited to join in on the eighth annual South of the River CROP Hunger Walk at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4.
This year the world is facing an unprecedented hunger crisis, up to 130 million more people going hungry, according to a news release from organizers. Within Minnesota, it’s predicted that more than 735,000 Minnesotans will be “food insecure.” That’s 13% of the state’s population.
CROP Hunger Walks support local and global programs that work with communities for immediate relief and long-lasting solutions to hunger and poverty. 75% of the funds raised create sustainable futures for our global neighbors, investing in people who are vulnerable or under-served, who can then fulfill their own goals, the release said. 25% will go to the food bank Second Harvest Heartland which supplies food shelves and food sources in the local area and much of Minnesota.
The South of the River Crop Hunger Walk will be modified this year to reduce community transmission of COVID-19. Instead of launching our walk from a single location, all church, family, neighborhood or workplace teams and individual walkers will walk in their own neighborhoods. Participants are encouraged to keep group sizes small, and follow any CDC guidance about physical distancing and wearing face coverings.
To participate or sponsor a walker, log onto https://www.crophungerwalk.org/burnsvillemn. Donations will be accepted through the end of October.
For question contact Denise at dlewis9476@comcast.net or Paula Nordhem at atpnordhem@yahoo.com. Information also is available on Facebook at Twin Cities South of the River CROP Walk.