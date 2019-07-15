Mayo Clinic Health System in New Prague is hosting a walk-in sports physical clinic on Wednesday, July 31.
Student-athletes can stop by between 4:45-6:45 p.m. to receive a Minnesota State High School League pre-participation physical for $20 from Mayo Clinic experts.
The event is open to all, regardless of whether or not you’re a Mayo Clinic Health System patient. A parent or guardian must accompany students under 18 years of age. Students who wear corrective lenses are required to wear them during their examination.
The sports physicals provided at this event are not intended to replace care or treatment from a primary care provider. If student athletes have an underlying medical condition or concerns about issues that restrict participation in sports, they’re encouraged to schedule an appointment with their primary care provider.
Visit mayoclinichealthsystem.org for more information. No appointment is necessary.