Each Monday area residents can enter for a chance to win a $50 gift card to one of Jordan's restaurants.
As part of an incentive from the city to support local businesses amid another round of indoor dining shutdowns, all you need to do is order local takeout and submit proof of purchase online or at Jordan City Hall, 210 1st St. E.
Any takeout purchase made after Nov. 23 is eligible, and participants can enter as many times as they order takeout. Anyone can enter.
Winners will be drawn each Monday for entries from the previous week as long as the gift cards last.
For a full list of eating establishments in Jordan, you can visit bit.ly/33PncsD, or jordanmn.gov/takeout-for-jordan/.