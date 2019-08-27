SHAKOPEE — The Castaways, who performed the hit 1965 single “Liar, Liar,” will be performing at Huber Park in Shakopee on Thursday, Sept. 5 from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
The band performs a versatile set list, featuring the best hits from artists like Bruce Springsteen, Elvis and Buddy Holly, to the Beatles, Beach Boys, Motown artists, Johnny Cash, Neil Diamond and more.
The Castaways put on a show for all ages with lots of audience interaction and are one of the region’s top festival attractions and include activities like a hula-hoop contest and audience sing-a-longs.
The Castaways concert will mark the last music in the park show for the 2019 season.