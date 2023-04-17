Hen (copy)

A hen, which is what most backyard chicken keepers would keep as they lay eggs. 

 File photo

The University Minnesota Extension for Carver and Scott Counties will be hosting a beginner workshop for backyard chicken keeping.

The event will be held at the Scott County Extension office at the Scott County Fairgrounds, 7151 190th Street West, on April 26 from 6:30-8 p.m. This workshop is free and no preregistration is required.

