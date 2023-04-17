The University Minnesota Extension for Carver and Scott Counties will be hosting a beginner workshop for backyard chicken keeping.
The event will be held at the Scott County Extension office at the Scott County Fairgrounds, 7151 190th Street West, on April 26 from 6:30-8 p.m. This workshop is free and no preregistration is required.
The focus of the workshop will be small flock chicken keeping. Topics include chicken breeds, setting up a brooder, space requirements, nutrition, and care. Additionally, topics about city ordinances and biosecurity will be discussed. Colleen Carlson, extension educator, will be there to share her experiences in chicken keeping and to answer questions.
“With the recent high price of eggs in the store, many people are looking into raising chickens, " Carlson said in a press release. “There is much time, effort and costs that go into raising chickens and as much work or more than caring for a pet. This workshop will be an opportunity to look into the pros and cons of raising chickens and if it is a good fit for a person or family considering raising small-scale poultry.”
For questions about the workshop or to RSVP, contact Colleen Carlson at 952-492-5410 or email traxl042@umn.edu